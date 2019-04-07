Local Sports

Broncos drop eighth straight game

  • Nick Blasnitz

For the struggling Hastings College baseball team, game one of Monday’s doubleheader should have been a glimpse of hope.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Morningside uses another improbable rally to sweep BCU

  • JOURNAL STAFF
  • Updated

SIOUX CITY - Morningside rallied from a significant deficit for the second straight day and the end result was a sweep of City rival Briar Cliff 5-2 and 6-5 in Great Plains Athletic Conference softball play held at the Jensen Family Complex Saturday afternoon.

