ALMA—Charges against a 29-year-old Kearney man accused of being involved with a home invasion in rural Harlan County have been sent to the district court.
Top Stories
Dave Essink, the Hastings Middle School principal, is being recommended to become the Hastings Public School District’s new human resources director.
RURAL HALL COUNTY — Fourth-grade students heard the rattling bugle calls as flocks of sandhill cranes made their way to roost for the night along the Platte River Tuesday at a viewing area near the Alda Road river bridge.
Calling for vigilance on the part of all church members to prevent future instances of child sexual abuse, Bishop James Conley of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln has released a list of 12 men who have worked in priestly ministry in the diocese and have been the subject of allegations involvi…
ROSELAND — Catherine Rinn has long cared for others and now her friends and family members are rallying around her as she fights stage 4 lung cancer that metastasized to her liver.
Investigators with the Nebraska Brand Committee, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a reported case of livestock neglect in Fillmore County.
For members of The Blues Brothers Band participating in the Hastings College Jazz Festival Concert and serving subsequent stints as artists in residence for Hastings Public Schools it is important to foster a love of music in young musicians.
A season of road construction along the southeast edge of Hastings is set to begin this week.
Tom Kreager has built a lot of close relationships with students over the course of his nearly 30 years as an art professor at Hastings College.
A Kansas researcher shared her experiences covering the murder trial of an abortion doctor in Philadelphia at South Central Nebraska Right to Life’s annual spring fundraiser at the Eagles Club on Sunday.
Nebraska farmers should be allowed to get into the hemp market, state Sen. Steve Halloran said as he discussed bills before the Nebraska Legislature during Coffee with the Senator on Saturday at the C3 Hotel.
In everything Paul Hamelink has done in his life, the common thread is an involvement with and caring for others.
A Hastings College graduate who was a finalist on the 14th season of “The Bachelorette” is continuing his rise in popularity from beer salesman to social media influencer.
FAIRFIELD — At this point in the spring season — as repetitive as it sounds — many area track and field teams are still getting used to being outdoors full time.
For the struggling Hastings College baseball team, game one of Monday’s doubleheader should have been a glimpse of hope.
Almost a month after the indoor track and field season ended, Hastings College opened its outdoor season at home with the Bronco invite.
In Cori Sampson Vokoun's 20th year of her construction career, something rare has happened.
SIOUX CITY - Morningside rallied from a significant deficit for the second straight day and the end result was a sweep of City rival Briar Cliff 5-2 and 6-5 in Great Plains Athletic Conference softball play held at the Jensen Family Complex Saturday afternoon.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- The Mustangs got off the deck from an early 6-0 deficit to clip Hastings 8-7 in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader played at Lewis & Clark Park Saturday.
