A proposed electric rate increase of 1% and natural gas rate increase of 3% are highlights of the 2020-21 Hastings Utilities budget.
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson gave an overview of that budget during the Hastings Utility Board’s regular meeting Thursday.
Members of the Hastings City Council will review the proposed HU budget, as well as the proposed city budget, at the Aug. 17 council work session. The next fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
The proposed rate increases come out of the utility’s cost of service and rate design studies, and are intended to prevent larger increases down the road.
According to Johnson’s report, a 1% increase to an average residential monthly electric bill would increase the amount owed from $86.84 currently to $88.14.
A 3% gas rate increase would raise the average residential bill from $41.17 currently to $42.40.
This would be the first electric rate increase since 2016.
HU customers saw a 5% gas rate increase in 2019, which was the first gas rate increase since 2000.
No water or sewer rate increases are proposed for the second straight year.
Those two years came after seven years of water rate increases and eight years of sewer rate increases.
“A lot of this has to do with the rate increases that were approved over the years, the prior years, that put us in this position,” Johnson said of no water or sewer increases.
Critical initiatives for the water department include continued replacement of lead service lines as well as the Aquifer Storage and Restoration project, which addresses Hastings’ problem with elevated groundwater nitrates encroaching on the city from the north and west.
Results from the ASR continue to be favorable, thus resulting in lower capital requirements. Nitrates, uranium and regulation challenges remain a focus.
Within the electric department, critical initiatives include the electric system conversion.
Critical capital expenditures include infrastructure for local development projects, and outage management and smart devices.
Street light charges will be transferred into the electric department.
The loan from the utility department’s combined department funds to the electric department for street light upgrades to LED fixtures is scheduled for five years at a 1% interest rate.
All of the utilities have a rate redesign between base rates and energy adjustment charge. This realignment also came out of the cost of service study, to more accurately reflect costs.
Upcoming large capital expenditures for the gas department include a planned new east border station and new pipeline from the Trailblazer Pipeline.
Only $400,000 is budgeted for the project in 2020-21, for engineering. However, $5.1 million is budgeted for 2021-22 and $2 million for the three following years.
“We feel like this is an option as we continue to negotiate our gas rates and as we look at sourcing our natural gas,” Johnson said.
City staffing associated with the utility department also has changed this year as Hastings Utilities and city of Hastings operations continue to integrate.
Johnson said Hastings Utilities will go into the next fiscal year with 174 employees. That figure is down from 202 at the beginning of the current fiscal year.
Of the 28 fewer HU employees, 16 are in engineering, seven in finance, two in human resources and three in information technology. All of those departments now serve the rest of city operations in addition to Hastings Utilities.
