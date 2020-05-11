Sixty high school seniors from Adams County earned recognition by the Rotary Club of Hastings for their scholastic achievement.

Students were selected for being in the top 10% of their class or for excellent achievement in their coursework for a particular subject.

Adams Central High School

  • Morgan Baker, daughter of Larry and Heather Baker, Top 10%, Mathematics, Science
  • Colton Bredenkamp, son of Kevin and Nancy Bredenkamp, Top 10%
  • Christopher Carpenter, son of David and DeAnn Carpenter, Business
  • Allison Everhart, daughter of Brian and Robyn Everhart, Top 10%
  • Micah Gengenbach, son of Nate and Nicole Gengenbach, Top 10%, Social Studies
  • Savannah Harper, daughter of Tony and Wendy Harper, Top 10%
  • Claire Johnson, daughter of Dave and Kristen Johnson, Speech/Drama
  • Makena Lindblad, son of Brent and Esther Lindblad, Music/Band
  • Melinda Nienhueser, daughter of Darrin and Karen Nienhueser, Top 10%
  • Gabriel Reiman, son of George and Nanette Reiman, Top 10%
  • Alexandra Richards, daughter of John and Marina Richards, Art
  • Drake Vonderstrasse, son of Jason and Debra Vonderstrasse, Top 10%, English and Foreign Language
  • Daniel Wischmeier, son of John and Shani Wischmeier, Family and Consumer Science

Hastings High School

  • Brooke Aspen, daughter of Roger and Judy Aspen, Top 10%
  • Taylor Bartos, daughter of Eric Bartos and Christine Farenholz, Theatre
  • Michael Boeve, son of Jim and Traci Boeve, Top 10%
  • Benjamin Brockmann, son of Ron Brockmann and Anne Cannon, Top 10%, Band
  • Mason Brumbaugh, son of Brian and Hope Brumbaugh, Top 10%
  • Grace Canady, daughter of Tim and Teresa Canady, Top 10%
  • Byron Cruz, son of Martin and Maria Cruz, Top 10%
  • Martha Delaney, daughter of Timothy and Kristi Delaney, Top 10%
  • Anna DeWitt, daughter of Scott and Danielle DeWitt, Top 10%
  • Oliver Dunbar, son of Paul and Emily Dunbar, Top 10%
  • Lyndie Eddleman, daughter of Tony and Stacey Eddleman, Top 10%
  • Hannah Evans, daughter of Mark Evans and Heidi Evans, Top 10%
  • Alice Franssen, daughter of Jessica McAndrew, Top 10%
  • Gilliyan Hueske, daughter of Greg and Georgina Hueske, Top 10%
  • Logan Johnson, son of Rebecca Johnson, Top 10%
  • Christine Jonglertham, daughter of Pornchai Jonglertham and Mary Ann Jonglertham-Valino, Top 10%, Science
  • Nathan Nordby-Bryson, son of Candice Nordby, Top 10%
  • Michael Perry, son of Michael and Elena Perry, Top 10%
  • Kevin Pham, son of Thao Vu, Top 10%, Social Studies
  • Logan Power, son of Chad and Allison Power, Top 10%, English
  • Haley Schram, daughter of David and Brandee Schram, Top 10%
  • Isabel Shafer, daughter of Nathaniel and Kelley Shafer, Top 10%
  • Jillian Smith, daughter of Gregg Smith and Tonya Elley, Top 10%
  • Sarah Spilinek, daughter of Chris and Elizabeth Spilinek, Top 10%, Math
  • Emily Struss, daughter of Scott and April Struss, Top 10%
  • Madison Trindle, daughter of Michael and Sheryl Trindle, Top 10%
  • Hannah Tunks, daughter of Lawrence and Heidi Tunks, Top 10%
  • Carter Wenberg, son of Justin and Kili Wenburg, Top 10%
  • Avery Armstrong, daughter of Sean and Alanna Armstrong, Foreign Language
  • Katelyn Cecrle, daughter of Jay and Tamara Cecrle, Art
  • Luke Kirkegaard, son of Scott and Patricia Kirkegaard, Business
  • Ellie Norlen, daughter of Scott and Lora Norlen, Industrial Arts
  • Lizbeth Peregrino Morales, daughter of Juan and Maricela Peregrino, Family and Consumer Science

St. Cecilia High School

  • Carson Moritz, son of Mike and Penny Moritz, Top 10%, Science
  • Tori Thomas, daughter of Troy and Ellen Thomas, Top 10% English
  • Tate Schmidt, son of Scott and Jamie Schmidt, Top 10%, World Language
  • Lisa Tran, daughter of Tam and Xuyen Tran, Mathematics
  • Cindy Vo, daughter of Chanh Vo and Loan Nguyen, Art
  • Christopher Herbek-Lahm, son of Anne Herbek and Nolan Lahm, Social Studies
  • Emma Schneider, daughter of Scott and Cheryl Schneider, Business
  • Jacob Brouillette, son of Carol and John Brouillette, Music/Band

Kenesaw High School

  • Jenna Jaeschke, daughter of Mike and Becky Jaeschke, Top 10%
  • Elisha Reiners, daughter of Jay and Deb Reiners, Top 10%

Silver Lake High School

  • Makayla Dinkler, daughter of Scott and Laci Dinkler, Top 10%
  • Zane Journey, son of Dale and Gwen Journey, Top 10%
  • Abbie Skupa, daughter of Steve and Jenny Skupa, Science
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you