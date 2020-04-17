While the South Heartland District Health Department reported an additional 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday and ?? cases Friday, 38 individuals also were reported recovered after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
“We’ve added this statistic to our website, and we plan to update that number weekly as people recover,” Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District, said during a Friday news conference with other local officials.
Those additional cases bring the South Heartland total to 78 — 72 in Adams County, four in Clay County and two in Webster County. Of the 10 new cases, one was in Clay County, one was in Webster County and eight were in Adams County.
Bever said to expect more positive cases in the coming days.
Ninety-eight National Guard COVID-19 tests were conducted during an event on Tuesday and Wednesday with particular focus on the utilities, health care, long-term care workers, first responders and food industry workers. The tests were made available to South Heartland by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The samples that were collected were sent to the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory for processing.
Bever said the test results will provide an opportunity to determine the spread of the virus in these local critical infrastructure sectors. She said it also will help to understand the extent to which the virus is present in the community in general.
Eric Barber, president and CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare, said the hospital currently has eight COVID-19 patients, four of whom are on ventilators.
“I can tell you we still do have capacity if in fact we do see a surge,” he said. “We’re pretty well positioned there.”
Mary Lanning’s Intensive Care Unit has 10 rooms and has enough ventilators for all of them, plus another six.
The plan after that is to use the hospital’s fourth floor, which has 30 rooms, to care for COVID-19 patients. The limiting factor then will be getting enough ventilators.
Should it get to that point, Mary Lanning would transfer patients, most likely to Bryan Health in Lincoln or the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Barber has been in contact with Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. Barber said St. Francis would transfer additional COVID-19 patients to other CHI facilities. (CHI has hospitals in Kearney, Lincoln, Omaha and elsewhere.)
Mary Lanning introduced drive-up testing on Monday and has been averaging 20 patients per day. The testing requires a physician's order.
“I’ve got to give props to our lab crew,” he said. “Even though it was snowing yesterday, they were still out there testing.”
Mary Lanning developed a process to create its own collection kits, so he said there won't be a shortage there.
“We will be able to test at a very high level,” he said.
Barber encouraged individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and successfully recovered to respond to the call from the American Red Cross to donate convalescent plasma, which might be a way to treat the virus.
“I’m here to tell you that we’re a very strong community,” Mayor Corey Stutte said. “The city of Hastings is still up and running. We are still working hard to provide services to our citizens, and we’re very proud of the work our employees are doing.”
Ron Pughes, Adams County Emergency Management director, said the Hastings Public Library’s book drop is being used as a delivery location for hand-sewn cloth masks. He said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has patterns and easy-to-follow directions to make masks.
The masks will be cleaned and distributed appropriately.
“We are going to reach out to the people who need them the most,” he said. “Right now that’s our long-term care facilities, our nursing homes, our assisted living homes.”
He receives calls every day from people who are asking how they can help.
“There is no greater community-driven state than Nebraska, and as far as Hastings and Adams County goes we have some really special people,” he said.
Bever pointed out it has been a week since Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a 21-day proclamation for residents to stay home and stay healthy.
The proclamation included six rules to “Keep Nebraska Healthy”:
— Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the 10-person limit.
— Socially distance from work. Work from home or use the 6-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
— Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.
— Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. No playgrounds.
— Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.
— Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially distanced activity.
“I know we can keep this up for 14 more days,” she said. “I know we can do it.”
