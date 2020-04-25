Editor’s note: The following story originally appeared in the Sept. 8, 2003, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
A near-capacity crowd of more than 4,000 people got a first glimpse of racing at Junction Motor Speedway Saturday night.
While most fans and drivers were thrilled with the new facility near McCool Junction, none might be happier than Randy Hall of Exeter who took the checkered flag in the CNCTA Late Model feature.
Hall, racing at what he says is his new home track, won his first race of the season and second CNCTA feature of his career.
“It feels great,” Hall said. “A lot of people were cheering for me tonight.”
Dan Jackson of Ceresco led throughout the race with Hall doggedly pursuing him.
After many attempts to get around Jackson, Hall finally made a pass stick coming out of turn two on the final lap and held on for the win. Despite Hall’s late-race heroics, on this night JMS was the star.
“Awesome is the only way I can describe it,” Hall said. “It’s a great facility.”
Delmar Friesen, the builder of JMS, said the first event went as well as could be expected.
“The track wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t good,” Friesen said. “But things like that happen. It’s unpredictable.”
One or two more races likely will be held at JMS this season, Friesen said. The CNCTA might be returning at the end of September.
Friesen said the track needs to be raced on to smooth it out and make it more consistent.
“We’re on the right road,” he said. “We’re in better shape than a lot of tracks are.”
Jason Humphrey of Phillips, CNCTA points leader, did not finish the feature because of ignition problems but likely held on for the points title.
“(The track) was pretty decent for the first night,” Humphrey said. “They’ll get it straightened out. It’s quick when it’s moist.”
CNCTA promoter George Anderson said if Friesen gives the series two weeks’ notice they will run another event at the track this year.
Anderson said JMS will not become a home track for the Late Model series, but it might be close to that.
“We could be here a lot next year,” he said.
The first big crash on the new track came in the trophy dash when a collision between Steve Kempt of Shelton and Jason Friesen of Sutton rolled Kempt’s #90 car over once.
Kempt’s car landed right side up, and he was able to walk away. Harold Schriner of Guide Rock won the trophy dash.
The AK47 car of Jon Auten and E.J. Kothe won the cruiser feature.
While Friesen and Anderson both said there was work to do and mistakes from which to learn, they were clearly pleased with the success of the first race.
“When’s the last time you saw 4,000 people at a stock car race in central Nebraska?” Anderson said.
Late Model
1. Randy Hall, Exeter. 2. Dan Jackson, Ceresco. 3. Ron Lee, Valentine 4. Dennis Swanson, Bassett. 5. Bo Egge, Kearney
