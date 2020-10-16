Wanda Drovers
Wanda Drovers 4-H Club met Oct. 4 at Chautauqua Park in Hastings.
Treasurer Kassie Kimle conducted the meeting. There were eight members and several parents present.
Old business included mentioning great participation by members at the 2020 Adams County Fair and the paying of an old bill.
New business included holding off on officer elections until the November meeting and having more members present. Members’ families will be contacted about continued club membership.
Upcoming meetings, locations and host family sign-up was discussed, as well as meeting according to guidelines.
The next meeting will be Nov. 1 at the Adams County Extension Office.
