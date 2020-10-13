Work began Monday rebuilding the storefronts of the Cameron Building at First Street and Hastings Avenue in what will include six first-floor commercial bays and 11 upper-level, one-bedroom apartments.
“That will be the progress that happens over the next several weeks here, working around the corner, coming back in with these new storefronts and then ultimately the new windows upstairs, as well,” said Dave Rippe, managing partner of development group THOAR LLC.
The addition of the residential units is consistent with the 2013 Downtown Revitalization Plan and the 2016 Hastings Housing Study priorities to add an additional 84 housing units downtown by 2021.
THOAR already has 19 apartment units at the Block 27 Lofts, southwest of the Cameron Building, also on the 700 block of West First Street. Rippe said the Block 27 Lofts routinely has a waiting list of prospective tenants.
The target is to have apartments ready in the Cameron Building by Aug. 1, 2021.
“We are seeing the demand from people who want to be part of the lifestyle downtown,” Rippe said. “That really occurs regardless of age. We see that kind of pre-family demographic, but we also see more and more of that empty-nest demographic — people who want to be able to walk to the coffee shop, walk to their favorite restaurants, people who really enjoy being part of the downtown community.”
The first phase of construction includes cleaning up the façade, replacing the windows upstairs and adding new storefronts along the main level.
The façade reconstruction is made possible through the Community Redevelopment Authority and a downtown revitalization grant.
Rippe expects construction to start inside the building in January 2021.
THOAR is actively looking for commercial tenants to go in the building. Potential tenants can contact the developers at block27lofts.com, or on social media pages for the Cameron Building.
Commercial spaces will be about 1,500 square feet for office use or retail. Rippe anticipates having those available by the middle of next year.
“For our ownership we have really viewed the project as a continuation of our commitment to First Street,” he said. “We would have never imagined that when we started here with the first building where Steeple (Brewing) and Wave (Pizza) are at. Obviously we’re committed to improving downtown Hastings. We’re invested in downtown Hastings. This is a continuation of that. A lot of credit to the Redevelopment Authority for the improvement of the parking lots here. Parking is key to the development of housing and commercial space. We’re anxious to follow the city’s progress and be a proponent for the city’s progress on quiet zones.”
The initial phase of demolition and discovery to figure out what needed to be done for architecture and engineering began in March and took about three months.
“Basically it was the gutting of the building,” Rippe said.
Cardinal Construction of Doniphan is the general contractor. Local subcontractors include Rutt’s Heating and Air Conditioning, Krieger Electric, Stefan Schneider Plumbing and Howard’s Glass. Products and materials have been purchased through the Dutton-Lainson Co., Big G Ace and Pauley Lumber.
“A lot of the fun with these projects is being able to use that local network of subcontractors and suppliers to be able to bring business to everyone and be able to utilize all that local talent,” Rippe said. “We’ve built a great team over the last several years here.”
According to the Adams County Historical Society, the brick Cameron Building was constructed in 1883. It is named for Charles Cameron, one of Hastings’ earliest merchants, who established a mercantile business in a frame building on that location in 1873.
Cameron built his new building, which was called the Cameron Block, after the earlier frame structure burned in the great downtown fire of Sept. 14, 1879. He died in 1893.
McKinley and Lanning, loan agents, established offices in the new building upon its completion. The business kept its offices there for 67 years.
Another original tenant was The Exchange Bank, later known as the Exchange National Bank, which operated out of the building from 1883 until it merged with the First National Bank in 1926.
