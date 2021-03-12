Kylee Greisen cannot be in a hurry when she walks the halls of Watson Elementary.
Greisen, who works as the counselor at Watson, is accompanied each day by Ralphie. The boxset — boxer-basset mix — joined the school this year as a therapy dog.
He quickly became a celebrity.
Students and staff alike stop to pet him — with permission, of course, from Greisen. Many students have their picture with Ralphie posted on their lockers.
“He loves the kids; he loves the adults,” Greisen said. “I think it’s been a huge blessing to everybody. I always knew it would be good. I was super excited, but to see it in person I’m like, ‘He’s made for this. This is what he was supposed to do.’ ”
Greisen, her husband Blake and daughter Kinlee adopted Ralphie from Heartland Pet Connection in fall 2019.
He was picked up as a stray and wasn’t reclaimed during the allotted time frame.
The Greisen family had just lost their beagle-basset mix, Duke.
“We wanted another companion, but weren’t quite sure what kind of a dog,” Greisen said. “Then we saw his picture on the internet, went and visited and knew right away that he would be a great dog for us.”
The Greisens wanted Ralphie first and foremost as a pet, but it became apparent he might also make a good therapy dog.
Greisen, who is in her seventh year as a counselor, has always wanted a therapy dog.
“Seeing his disposition and how he acted with kids was fantastic,” she said. “It was like, ‘OK, we’re going to start this process.’ ”
That started with basic obedience with Michelle Jones, owner and trainer with Howling Dog LLC of Hastings.
Greisen then looked into specific therapy training through Healing Hearts Therapy Dogs in Crete.
Healing Hearts visits the dog’s home to see the animal in its natural environment and evaluate whether it would make a good therapy dog.
Greisen said it was determined Ralphie would make a great therapy dog.
“He just had such a great disposition, loves kids, loves to be petted, loves to give kisses,” she said.
She and Ralphie were set to do their first class in March 2020. Then everything shut down because of the novel coronavirus disease.
They were able to attend a one-day class during the summer in Crete with about 10 other dogs.
It was a challenge for Ralphie to overcome his barking.
“I just basically had to work with him over and over and over, knowing the specific things like he was a barker and obviously if you are in some place like a school or nursing home or assisted living, that barking can startle people and that’s what scares people too,” Greisen said. “We had to work on being in control of that. He loves kids and loves people, so we had to work on him staying calm when he sees them and not jump and get excited.”
Ralphie tested for therapy dog certification and failed in July because he was impatient. He barked while waiting for Greisen to get her next instructions.
That became a lesson in perseverance Greisen now teaches students.
“We had to work on it and revamp things and keep trying,” she said. “We went back and tried it again and he passed.”
Greisen joins Hastings Middle School counselor Stephanie Jacobsen as Hastings Public Schools staff who have participated in the therapy dog program.
Ralphie started coming to school with Greisen midway through the fall semester.
“The whole process is a lot of me working with him and my daughter and husband reinforcing what we are working on as well,” she said. “He knows when he has his vest on he’s working.”
He’s gotten so good at controlling his barking that students now ask her if Ralphie ever barks.
Of course, she tells them. He barks at home.
“He’s just a dog,” she said. “He has a lot to say.”
When he isn’t working with students he’s sleeping.
“He’s adapted really well,” Greisen said. “When there’s any down time he relaxes.”
There are times Greisen teaches six classes a day. She also often has students in her office.
One of Ralphie’s skills he didn’t learn in therapy dog school is an intuitive nature.
When Greisen is teaching a class, Ralphie will plop down next to a student as he did on a recent Wednesday morning visiting Bethany Hawes’ second-grade classroom and then Krista Niederklein’s ISDP special education class.
“That’s one of the reasons why they thought he would be such a good therapy dog,” Greisen said. “The kids might not even know why he does it, but a lot of times he will just pick out a person and just hang out with them, or a couple of people and just go back and forth. You can almost see it in his face, ‘Who needs me now? Where should I go next?’ ”
She now makes an effort to take Ralphie up and down each row in a classroom, so everyone has a chance to pet Ralphie.
Petting Ralphie also has become a stress reliever for teachers, even if it just for a couple seconds.
Greisen said seeing how students respond to Ralphie is the best feeling in the world.
“There have been kiddos that are terrified of dogs that now will come up and pet him, where before it was run the opposite direction,” she said.
He helps students process trauma.
Students will sit on her couch. He will sit beside them or on laps, like a weighted blanket.
“He will lean into them the more he feels like they need him,” Greisen said. “They’ll just talk and they’ll just pet him. You can see how it just relaxes them.”
Ralphie has become so popular, Greisen now teases students about their excitement in seeing Ralphie, but not displaying any for Greisen herself.
“I just tell them all the time, I just take whatever you say to Ralphie and it’s for me too,” she said. “I love my job. I love what I do. I love the kids I work with. Having him here just has made that even better, tenfold. To see him with the kids and to know how much they love him — that is almost more enjoyable for me than them being that excited to see me.”
