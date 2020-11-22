Immediately after the blades stopped and Staff Sgt. Ryan Fitzgerald got out of the 1969 UH-1N Iroquois when it landed at the Hastings Municipal Airport Friday evening, his sons Sylo and Tripp ran to meet him.
He was part of a U.S. Air Force crew bringing the 51-year-old helicopter back from North Carolina, where it received major maintenance, to the Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota where the crew is stationed. Hastings marked a stop for fueling and place to spend the night.
UH-1N helicopters are nicknamed Hueys.
“Just about every eight years we send our birds down to North Carolina to be rebuilt there,” said Capt. Lucas Villa, who also was on board. “Everything gets inspected to make sure everything is up to par, and then they rebuild everything. They make sure it’s all good. We show up. We make sure everything is good, and then we take the bird on home.”
Fitzgerald is a 2006 Hastings High School graduate.
“It’s awesome when you can land at your own hometown with something like this,” he said.
In addition to Sylo, 10 and Tripp, 7, Fitzgerald also was welcomed Friday by his 2-year-old son Brymm; wife, Heather; and mother and stepfather, Judy and Stuart Nabower.
Fitzgerald’s family was happy to have him home overnight.
“It was awesome,” Judy Nabower said, after the Huey left midmorning on Saturday.
“Yeah, it was,” Heather added. “It was much needed, I guess I should say. We haven’t seen him for about three months, and last time we saw him it was for about a week.”
Fitzgerald’s family doesn’t get to see him working very often. Heather said this was probably the second time for the boys and fourth time for her getting to see Ryan operate a helicopter.
“It’s so fun to see him,” Sylo said. “We’re just sad we don’t get to see him more often because he has to go to his work in North Dakota.”
The crew flying the helicopter is honored to work with a piece of machinery that has so much heritage.
“It’s a blast getting to work with a piece of machinery that has so much history behind it,” Capt. Eric Ruth said. “A couple of our aircraft actually did serve in Vietnam. Just being part of all the heritage and history that goes along with it, it’s a blast to fly and it’s an honor to be a part of all that.”
Hastings Municipal Airport prides itself in offering an efficient service to pilots and serving as an economic development tool for local businesses.
“Being able to service military aircraft, to fuel them, is a big deal,” said airport manager Deb Bergmann, who herself is an Air Force veteran.
There’s a lot of good stuff happening at the airport, she said.
“I’m not even sure where to start,” she said. “We’ve got more jet traffic every day. The amount of fuel these guys buy is significant.”
A handful of local aviation enthusiasts gathered for the helicopter’s arrival as well as its departure. That included Phil Beda, who serves on the city’s Airport Advisory Board.
He knew the helicopter was coming, but he heard it before he saw it on Friday.
“I heard the ‘thump, thump, thump, thump, thump,’ and I knew it was standard for the two-blade helicopter to make that sound,” he said.
