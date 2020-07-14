Going into a show-and-go style beef show at Adams County Fairfest on Tuesday and not knowing what to expect, Suzanne Greenquist was nervous.
She and her husband Matt, who live south of Hastings, brought five children — the four oldest of whom would show cattle — and four animals. The Adams County extension staff members who checked in participants quickly put Suzanne’s mind at ease.
“Obviously it’s not what we hoped for, but as always the extension staff and everyone planning it has done the very best job they could have,” she said. “I was really nervous about getting four kids and four cattle off a trailer. There’s just a lot to do right before they go into the ring, but I knew they would work with us. I’ve always felt like the ring gets kind of crowded, especially for showmanship. From that point, if we’re finding the positives in it it’s kind of nice to have the kids be in the ring without too many other animals.”
From the point of registration, to loading their animals back into the trailer and leaving, the Greenquists were at the fairgrounds less than an hour on Tuesday.
While it was convenient, the Greenquist children missed the camaraderie of the fair.
“I’d say the most different part is not being here for the whole week with my friends,” said 13-year-old Emily, the oldest of the Greenquist children.
She did appreciate getting more interaction than during typical years with judge Gary Kubicek when it was just Emily and her brother Collin showing breeding heifers.
Her brothers Grant and Austin showed bucket calves.
For Kubicek, the most important aspect was ensuring 4-H’ers had a show.
“These young people have the opportunity to bring their animals and exhibit them,” he said. “A lot of these kids have spent a lot of time, a lot of hard work feeding, caring for, training these animals. The most important thing is that they get a show. We’re adaptable. We have to be adaptable. The important thing is that we adjust to the environment we have. The environment we have here today, yes, it’s different than a normal fair, but each of those individuals gets to show their animals, they get exhibited, they get to communicate with me on a one-to-one basis. It’s great. It’s fine. Is it something you want to do in the future? If that’s what it is that’s what it is. As long as we get those kids at the fair.”
It’s important to him to get to communicate with the exhibitor.
“I will typically do a lot of that anyway,” Kubicek said. “It’s just that here there’s more time for it.”
Tuesday’s beef show followed Monday’s sheep and goat show.
Wednesday is the rabbit show, Thursday is the poultry show and Friday is the swine show.
“We focused on these animals for the traditional fair week because there is a market, or an ending weight we are reaching, compared to our companion animals that you maintain past this year,” extension educator Beth Janning said.
Static 4-H exhibits will be on display at the county’s Wallace Building location. The display won’t be open to the public, but the extension office has created a YouTube channel to showcase projects.
“We’re going to do some pictures and do some things different with the exhibits to be able to showcase them,” Janning said.
The area around the show arena was partitioned with fencing that was opened when exhibitors drove in with trailers.
With exhibitors showing just in family units attendance was kept to a minimum and the fairgrounds were quiet.
“It’s weird,” Janning said. “There’s just a weird feeling about it. But when they’re in the ring you get to still see their smiles. You still get to see their achievements. They’re getting that interaction with the judge. I also feel like our judge is taking good quality time with our kids.”
With social distancing making a livestock auction not possible, members of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce’s agriculture committee instead decided to raise funds to provide a premium for all market animals.
Doug Nienhueser, 4-H livestock auction chairman, said the committee sent letters to past buyers to solicit funds.
Those funds will be shared equally among exhibitors who showed animals, regardless of ribbon placing.
He said the plan is to disseminate the money next week, so funds can still be contributed through the Adams County extension office.
“It’s been a rough year with all the pandemic stuff,” he said. “They’ve purchased their animals. They’ve trained them. They’ve done all the work. They’re just not getting to show them at the fair like what we would want them to be able to exhibit. We wanted to reward them somehow with some sort of a premium, to be able to help them a little bit. We wanted to make sure they got a little bit of a reward for their hard work and dedication.”
