The events of Sept. 11, 2001, solidified a sense of community among Americans.
Capt. Darin Clark with Hastings Fire and Rescue spoke about that day during a ceremony commemorating the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93. The ceremony took place Friday at the Lincoln Park Fire Station.
“When you’re an American it is like you’re part of a tremendous extended family,” Clark said. “One in which everyone cares and looks out for each other.”
The Sept. 11 attacks were intended to destroy not just buildings, but the idea of brotherhood and community in America.
“In bringing down the buildings they succeeded,” he said. “However, in bringing down the idea of community they failed miserably because after the initial shock wore off Americans came together as a community to grieve and support one another during a time of need.”
Hastings Fire and Rescue and Livingston Butler-Volland Funeral Home worked together to provide Friday’s ceremony.
Mike Butler, president of Livingston Butler-Volland, welcomed audience members, providing special acknowledgement for first responders such as Hastings Police Department and Hastings Fire and Rescue members.
He also acknowledged doctors and nurses during the time of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“They are doing a wonderful job in protecting us again this time,” Butler said. “They do it all the time. That’s what they do. It’s what they have chosen to do. It’s really a noble profession for all of them and we really appreciate it.”
Major Dale Brandenburg of the Salvation Army provided the invocation and benediction with words from the Rev. Billy Graham about a shared sense of mourning.
Clark thanked Butler for organizing Friday’s ceremony. He also thanked audience members for attending to remember those who lost their lives Sept. 11, 2001.
In addition to Sept. 11, 2001, Clark listed Dec. 7, 1941 — the date of the Pearl Harbor bombing — and April 19, 1995 — the date of the domestic terrorist truck bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City — as dates to never forget.
“All are important dates in our history, but do we honestly remember each one of those dates; what happened and what it meant to us on those dates?” he said.
Clark recalled watching the events of Sept. 11, 2001, unfold on television with his wife.
“Like everyone else, we watched the attacks again and again over the next few days,” he said.
Their 2-year-old son began to imitate what he saw by crashing a toy plane into a block that looked like a tower.
The family soon stopped watching the news, and the block and plane were put away, too.
That son is now a U.S. Marine, serving in the 8th Marine Combat Engineers.
Clark said his wife’s stepmother, a factory worker in Lincoln, said she knew how her parents’ generation felt about Pearl Harbor and what it meant to all Americans.
When the newspaper published a two-page spread of the 9/11 victims, she hung it in the factory break room, so no one would forget. It hung there until she retired three years later.
Brotherhood and community are a big part of firefighter culture, Clark said.
Since many firefighters consider the people they work with as a second family, it is not uncommon to hear firefighters refer to each other as brother and sister.
“It is more than just a relationship between two people, it also is knowing when you need help someone will be there to stand by you and help however they can,” he said
When Clark was married, a caravan of Hastings firefighters came to his wedding in Lincoln even though he had been working in Hastings only six months.
Firefighters were there to stand by him when his parents died in Lincoln.
Firefighters and their spouses were there for Clark and his wife when Clark suffered a heart attack when he was 31. The department also rallied around his family when he was injured in the Uerling’s store fire in downtown Hastings.
It is important to remember the Sept. 11, 2001, victims and their loved ones who were left behind.
He mentioned the 343 firefighters in New York City who died trying to rescue victims of the attack.
“In honor and tribute to those firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice that day we will now ring out a 5-5-5 call,” he said.
That included the ringing of a large bell outside the fire house.
It is a traditional fire alarm telegraph signal indicating a unit has returned to quarters, in this case for the last time.
Clark repeated some of President Ronald Reagan’s remarks from the 40th anniversary of D-Day.
“We will always remember,” he said. “We will always be proud. We will always be prepared. So that we may always be free.”
