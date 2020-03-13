Work is scheduled to begin Monday to repave and beautify a downtown parking lot that one local official said looks “like a mine field.”
The project includes reconstruction of the parking lot at First Street and Lincoln Avenue.
“There’s a lot of craters in that parking lot,” said Randy Chick, executive director of the Business Improvement District. “So the improvements are past due.”
The base bid includes concrete parking lot, sidewalk construction and landscaping.
The project also includes what was an optional implementation of Americans With Disabilities Act mobility design guidelines for the visually impaired — specifically, a band of textured, colored concrete around the exterior sidewalk border to demarcate the clear travel path from the curb and other obstacles.
“It’s important for our downtown area because that parking lot may end up not only used for parking but they are going to be installing water and power in there, so it could potentially be used for events or activities at some stage of the game,” Chick said. “So it’s important to have those physical improvements in place for those in our community who might have physical impairments.”
Werner Construction of Hastings was awarded the bid by the Hastings City Council in August 2019 for $189,316. Including the alternate bid for the optional textured, colored concrete, the total Werner contract is $196,646.
The contract calls for substantial completion by May 8 and total completion including curbs and sidewalks by May 22.
The project comes at a time when renovations of multiple downtown buildings are planned or already under way.
The total project — including engineering and construction management costs, as well as water, electrical and landscaping improvements — is nearly $300,000. When completed, the parking lot will have amenities similar to the Central Park near Eakes Office Plus.
Of the project amount, $101,000 comes from a Community Development Block Grant, $75,000 comes from the BID and $120,000 comes from tax increment from four TIF-funded projects that surround the parking lot.
That includes projects undertaken by local development group THOAR, LLC such as Block 27 Lofts.
“Our relationship with the city of Hastings and the Community Redevelopment Authority continues to be a mutually beneficial partnership,” THOAR managing partner Dave Rippe said. “Improvements to the parking lot at First and Lincoln support our redevelopment work along First Street and ultimately encouraged our upcoming redevelopment of the Cameron Building. The lot, while it may seem simple, is an essential asset for residential use and should allow us to pursue more social and entertainment activities like the block party we hosted last fall. We are sincerely appreciative for the leadership and forward-looking nature of Hastings when it comes to downtown redevelopment.”
Members of the Hastings City Council approved on March 9 a THOAR redevelopment plan modification for the two-story Cameron Building redevelopment project at 712 W. First St.
The project includes redevelopment of both the main floor and second level of the historic building into a mixed-use building containing up to 10 residential apartments on the second level and up to six main-floor commercial spaces.
Block 27 Lofts collaborated with Allo Communications and Pinnacle Bank to play host to a free community celebration in October 2019 on First Street between Lincoln and Hastings avenues.
Rippe said with the increase of living spaces, restaurants and businesses in the vicinity of the parking lot, some inconvenience during construction is possible.
“While there is certainly the potential for some temporary inconvenience, as with everything we do, we are focused on the bigger picture and the greater good,” he said. “How can downtown Hastings ultimately be a magnet for people to live, work and play? This parking lot is just another piece of the puzzle.”
