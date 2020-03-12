As a pediatrician, Dr. Danny Leonard sees parents using phones every day as a tool to silence a child who is considered loud or rowdy in an exam room.
“I actively deter that,” he said. “I turn the screens off, I hand it back to the parents. These children cannot and should not have their real-world stimuli silenced by artificial entertainment.”
Leonard works at the Children and Adolescent Clinic, which has locations in Hastings and Grand Island.
Citing a recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics, Leonard advised basically no screen time for children younger than 2.
Children ages 2 to 5 years should limit screen use to one hour per day of high-quality programs. Parents should co-view media with children to help them understand what they are seeing and apply it to the world around them.
For children ages 6 and older, place consistent limits on the time spent using media, and the types of media, and make sure media doesn’t take the place of adequate sleep, physical activity and other behaviors essential to health.
“We do typically ask during well-child checks, especially as they approach kindergarten age, is what their daily allotment is both in and out of day care, school or home with the expectation and hope is the totaled minutes of screen time per day does not exceed an hour,” Leonard said, “and never within two hours of the intended bedtime.”
Parents working with young children on a device should have a specific educational goal with a specific target and measurable outcome.
“There is a time and place when screen time can be useful,” he said. “For example, teaching a toddler or a 3-year-old what their colors are. Of course there’s an app for that. These things can be done in 10- to 15-minute intervals with very specific educational goals in mind. When that lesson is over, as administered by the parent and witnessed by the parent, the session ends. It would be the same as closing the book when you finished the chapter.”
Hastings Public Schools students in kindergarten through seventh grade are limited in the amount of access they have to computers and tablets because those devices are kept on carts and shared between classes.
“That means they have to do a lot of sharing back-and-forth,” said Lawrence Tunks, HPS director of learning. “I do think that provides some natural limitation in terms of how much they are using devices.”
Tunks, a former principal at Alcott Elementary, said the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports teams at Lincoln and Alcott collaborated to develop a series of parents’ nights.
One of those parents’ nights addressed screen time and encouraged setting technology guidelines and expectations at school and home.
Screen time for younger students also concerns Trent Kelly, HPS director of technology and operations.
“Kids nowadays, they are either on their phones, their computers, whatever,” he said. “It does concern me a little bit how much screen time kids actually have and they are sitting in front of the computer all the time.”
Screen usage in school is meant to enhance what’s happening in the classroom and enable teachers to be as good of instructors as they can.
“Don’t find the technology and then figure out where to put it in,” said Terry Julian, technology facilitator for Hastings Public Schools. “You get the lesson and then you think about what technology would enhance that lesson, or let the kids have a voice.”
The district has a one-to-one program with Chromebook laptops for eighth- through 12th-grade students.
Kelly sees technology and the one-to-one program as a way to level the academic playing field, especially with the prevalence of free wireless internet in public spaces.
“We have a pretty high free- and reduced-lunch population,” he said. “Some kids would go home and they would not have access to a computer. They wouldn’t have the ability to type their papers and do that stuff in their homes.”
Dr. Nathan Bolen, an optometrist at Advanced Eye Care in Hastings, said one recommendation to minimize the effects of screen time on eyes is the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes for 20 seconds look at something 20 feet away.
“That’s really a rule that I think was probably invented for adults who are on a computer a lot, but it applies to kids, too,” he said. “Nowadays with how much device use there is that rule has become an absolute minimum.”
In addition, children should walk away from the screen for at least 10 minutes every hour.
Common signs Bolen sees of too much screen time in children include neck, shoulder and back pain; eyestrain; headaches; blurred vision and dry eyes.
“There’s always the concern about the progression of near-sightedness,” he said. “You see kids a lot of times whose prescriptions are really changing a lot. You start asking those types of questions: ‘How much are you using a device tablets and laptops — things like that?’ There are definitely instances where you can kind of tell.”
He advises a comprehensive eye exam for a child before kindergarten.
“That’s the most important thing just to see if there are any underlying issues there that would make it even more difficult to use devices,” Bolen said.
Recommendations from the American Optometric Association are similar to the American Academy of Pediatrics: No screen time for a 1-year-old; no more screen time, which includes televisions and all devices, than an hour a day for ages 2-5, with less time preferred.
Bolen, the father of two young children, acknowledged it’s difficult to follow the one-hour limit.
“It’s easy to, if you’re busy, and you’ve got things you’re trying to do around the house, just turn on the TV and sit in front of that,” he said. “It is very tempting.”
He advised trying to find other activities, games to play, even just running around outside.
“Studies are showing that kids who — as their visual system is developing until 5 years old, and even beyond that too — you’re missing out on critical periods where kids can learn things like hand-eye coordination and just exploring their world in other ways instead of just sitting and watching TV,” he said.
