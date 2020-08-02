With temperatures in the mid-70s, the weather for Art in the Park was a far cry from what it often is for the event that takes place the first Sunday in August.
“It’s unbelievable,” Hastings artist Andy Gentert said. “I remember the first year that we did this — that we got Art in the Park started back up — it was like 102 degrees. The weather’s just perfect. You couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Gentert, who paints geometric shapes using acrylic paint on Masonite board, organized Art in the Park the first four years, and then the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau took it over. This is the 13th year for the event.
“They’ve done a fantastic job,” Gentert said. “Each of the directors the past few years had their own spin on Art in the Park. Anjanette (Bonham, current CVB executive director) this year has done a fantastic job organizing it and promoting it.”
In the booth facing Gentert’s, Sarah Long of Lincoln described the Sunday morning weather as almost chilly.
“This is beautiful,” she said. “I woke up and it was almost chilly outside this morning, in a good way. I’ve done shows like this in August where it is heat index over 100, or we’ve had a downpour of rain. This is absolutely perfect. The setting here with all the trees is also amazing.”
She has had a presence at Art in the Park in the past with her jewelry business Brown Dog Studio, but it’s been a few years since she has been there.
“I was so excited to see that it worked in my schedule,” Long said. “I’m very excited to be back here.”
Signs encouraging social distancing were posted along the shaded trail in Libs Park. Many of the vendors and visitors alike wore masks.
For Long, Art in the Park was her first in-person art show since February.
“It means a lot because I usually travel a lot for my studio,” she said.
Gentert and Long were among 39 artists with booths at Art in the Park this year. Bonham limited the number of booths to 40 to allow the artists to spread out. This is after there were 54 vendors in 2019.
“Next year I hope to fill the sidewalk again,” Bonham said.
She said she felt blessed with the weather on Sunday.
“It’s something that was on the top of everybody’s list and we were able to check it off with the great weather,” Bonham said. “We’re just really blessed to have it be comfortable, so everybody can get out and enjoy the day.”
Karma Lewandowski and her parents, Bernie and Jeanette Krajewski, all of Grand Island, were among Art in the Park visitors.
“We love it. It’s beautiful and what a wonderful day that they had to have it. It’s not real hot out here,” Lewandowski said after she and her parents left Long’s booth. “The setup is fantastic with the sidewalk all the way around, so if it was muddy you wouldn’t have to get dirty. There’s some beautiful things we noticed. Lots of talent.”
