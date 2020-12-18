Adams Central head coach Evan Smith said Friday was one of his team’s more complete efforts.
The Patriots bounced back from suffering their first loss of the season to St. Paul on Tuesday and defeated Fillmore Central 63-42.
Libby Trausch paced the Patriots with 20 points and Jessica Babcock added 14. Fillmore Central tried to limit the two by playing a junk defense, but the pair of juniors found their way to the hoop and utilized other options, as well.
“They were able to kind of hit the high post and our post players did a good job of finishing around the rim at times tonight,” Smith said.
Rachel Goodon scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds for AC. Cami Wellensiek added six, as did Kadi Kimberly.
Trausch started hot with a couple of 3-pointers and Smith said it got her into a flow.
“She just looked comfortable tonight and more comfortable than we’ve seen her in the last couple of games,” Smith said.
The Panthers kept pace with the Patriots in the first half, despite a blistering start and 23-point opening frame by the home squad.
Fillmore Central earned trips to the line and Jackie Schelkopf, a Hastings College women’s basketball pledge, turned it on.
“We struggled defending her early. In the second quarter she got away from us a few times and hit some open 3s,” Smith said. “We gave them some silly fouls and got them to the free throw line. That caused some issues for us and allowed them to kind of hang around.”
The Patriots adjusted their defense at halftime and it showed on the scoreboard in the third period, where they doubled up the Panthers, and throughout the second half.
After leading by just six at the break, AC grew its lead to 14 by quarter’s end and then held FC to only four points in the fourth.
“We just did a good job of pushing the ball and minimizing,” Smith said. “When they weren’t on the free throw line, we were able to get out and run a little bit, so that helped a lot, just being able to rebound and push the ball and create some offense in the fast break.”
The Patriots, Smith said, didn’t shy from adversity, they throttled towards it.
“It was one of those games where we felt like it was where we should be at,” Smith said. “If you’re going to take away something, we’ve got an answer on the other side of it. It was a good inside-out game tonight.”
FC..........................12 18 8 4 — 42
AC......................23 13 16 11 — 63
