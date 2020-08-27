Thursday’s triangular was a great summation of the way the young season has gone for the Adams Central softball team. After being outscored 22-6 in the first two games, the Patriots got the wake up call and scored 49 runs while allowing just 10 over the next three contests.
In game one of Thursday's triangular, Adams Central found itself trailing Ord 4-3, AC woke up and scored 10 unanswered runs to blow out the Chanticleers and used that momentum to take Class C No. 1 Fairbury down to the wire. The Patriots fell to the Jeffs 10-9, but head coach Tim Marker was still proud of the way his team competed.
"We've really talked about how we have to try to believe in one another and we have to play for one another. Everything is different this year because you don't know how long you have," he said. "Our kids have really bought into that. We had a rough start to the season, but that was kind of a wake up call for us. Our kids really have things going."
After Fairbury blew out Ord 23-0 in Thursday's second game, the Jeffs improved to 5-1, having outscored opponents 77-14. But Adams Central proved that it could go toe-to-toe with Fairbury, answering nearly every Jeffs scoring run with one of its own.
The Patriots gave up four runs in the top of the first inning and responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame, highlighted by a two-run home run by Carlee Wissing.
After the Jeffs increased their lead to 6-3, Adams Central got another two-run homer from Brianna Stroh, as well as RBI hits from Wissing, Bella Stickels, Macie Wolever. Six hits and a walk helped the Patriots score six runs in the inning and take a 9-6 lead.
"I'm proud of our kids; we had some kids come up in big situations and we had a lot of big hits and a couple home runs but we also had some other hits where kids just put the bat on the ball," Marker said. "Maybe they were bloop hits but they're singles, and they moved people around the bases...Just getting up there and having confidence, understanding their approach at the plate, I was really proud of they way they handled themselves in the box."
AC took the lead into the final inning, but the Jeffs put together one last explosion. The first five Fairbury batters reached base safely, and a two-run home run by Aspen DeFrain highlighted the Jeffs' four-run inning, as the top-ranked team in Class C took a 10-9 lead.
The Patriots clung to life when Wissing recorded a two-out double in the frame, but Teagan Abbott's fly ball to left field ended the game with the tying run in scoring position.
AC actually out-hit the Jeffs 14-8, but it stranded four runnings on second or third base.
The day turned around for the Patriots in the second inning of game one against Ord. After a three-run first inning, Adams Central fell behind 4-3 after the Chants scored three runs on one hit and three AC errors.
After the Patriots finally recorded the third out of the inning, Marker gathered his team in front of the dugout and delivered a message that turned the tide around.
"I just wanted them to play the way we play. They were just kind of standing around and not doing what we had worked on the last five days," the coach said. "I was kind of disappointed in that flat start and I wanted them to get back to the way we had been playing. I guess it was kind of a wake up call for them because they came out and talked more the next inning and we got some runs and got everything going."
After that, Adams Central scored 10 runs and allowed just one base runner over the next two innings, before the game was called due to the time limit. Elli Marker led the way with three RBIs and Stroh and Abbott both added two runs batted in.
Adams Central will try to keep the momentum going this weekend at the Seward invite on Saturday.
"We're not a team that can just walk in and beat somebody; we've got to play the way that we play — we have to play with a lot of energy and teamwork. We finally got that going in the first game (Thursday)," Marker said.
Game one
Ord (1-5)……………………130 0 — 4 3 5
Adams Central (4-3)…..346 x — 13 10 3
W — Taylin Schernikau. L — Hailee Smith.
2B — O, Jianna Grooms; AC, Schernikau, Abby Stroh
Game two
Fairbury (6-1)..............402 04 — 10 8 0
Adams Central (4-4).....306 00 — 9 14 1
W — Jami Mans. L — Taylin Schernkikau.
2B — F, Brittyn Wentz, Ellie Ohide; AC Macie Wolever, Carlee Wissing, Libby Trausch.
HR — F, Wentz, Aspen DeFrain; AC, Brianna Stroh, Wissing.
