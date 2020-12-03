After coming off last season’s third-place finish at state, Adams Central is determined to to make another run at the state tournament, but the Patriots opened the year with a loss to Aurora Thursday.
The Huskies came out of this game with the 50-44 victory over the Patriots. Aurora played on a more consistent level than the Patriots with better shot making and late game free throws to close the door on AC.
“They (Aurora) are athletic. Their size hurt us on rebounds that's for sure. Second chance points were gigantic in the game,” said AC head coach Zac Foster. “Collectively, I have to do a better job of making sure that we're ready. I didn't have us ready and that is on me. We've got to have a bigger chip on our shoulder and make tough plays, and we did not make enough of them tonight.”
The Patriots got on the board early in this contest with two early buckets from Dante Boelhower. Aurora, however, would come back to gain its first lead of the contest with a trey from Mitch Pachta and a bucket from Tate Nachtigal.
The Huskies got one more trey from Nachtigal before the Patriots started to come back. Adams Central didn't score until 3:40 left in the first, with a trey from Lucas Bohlen.
Aurora closed with a late bucket from Nachtigal to give the Huskies an 11-10 lead after one period.
In the second quarter, it was all Aurora, jumping out to a 6-0 run to start the quarter with a made bucket from Nachtigal, and back-to-back buckets from Preston Raemakers.
The Patriots didn't make their first bucket of the frame until the 3:40 mark, when Bohlen knocked down a trey to put the Patriots on the board. It created a spark for the Patriots as Paul Fago, Cam Foster and Tyler Slechta each made a bucket to give the Patriots the lead back.
Again, Aurora answered late in the half as Jameson Herzberg knockeed down a trey to cut the lead 22-20. After a Patriot turnover, it was Nachtigal who knocked down a trey at the buzzer to give the Huskies a 23-22 lead at halftime.
“At halftime, we thought our man defense was better. We felt like we had better energy in man defense. They were hitting big 3’s. We didn’t like how we felt in (our zone) tonight,” said Foster. “Our legs were running out. You can tell we are not in basketball shape. It was a hard defense the way they played and so we felt that our man was making us compete better. But we were not very competitive.”
Aurora got on the board first to start the third quarter with a bucket from Herzberg at the 6:40 mark. Herzberg’s bucket was one of six made buckets for the Huskies in the frame. Herzberg had a trey and Nachtigal had a bucket as well as Raemakers and Mitch Pachta.
The Patriots struggled to find any buckets in the period. The first made bucket from AC did not come until the 2:25 mark of the frame, and it was from Bohlen. Fago contributed with a late trey to cut the Aurora lead to 37-28 going into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was looking like a runaway for the Huskies with early buckets from Nachtigal and Herzberg to extend the Huskies lead; however, the Patriots had one last spark with nearly four minutes left in the game.
Boelhower and Foster each knocked down a bucket to cut into the Huskies lead. Then Bohlen caught fire from downtown as he made three straight treys to cut the Huskies lead to five, but Aurora made five out of six free throws in the last minute of the game to close out the game.
AUR (1-0)............11 12 14 13 — 50
AC (0-1)..............11 11 6 16 — 44
Adams Central (44)
Tyler Slechta 6, Lucas Bohlen 20, Jacob Eckhardt 5, Dante Boelhower 9, Cam Foster 4
