LINCOLN — The Adams Central No. 1 doubles team of Lukas Bohlen and Nicholas Kulwicki put up a fight in both of its matches, but the Patriots came up just short, resulting in an eighth-place finish at the boys state tennis meet at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.
After going 2-1 in Thursday’s action, the AC duo squared off with Beatrice’s Colt Dittbrenner and Connor Freitag, who were both ranked seventh in the No. 1 doubles competition. The Beatrice pair outlasted Bohlen and Kulwicki 8-5, sending them to the seventh-place match.
Adams Central’s doubles squad, which was seeded 11th in the tourney, went toe-to-toe with the eighth-seeded pair from Lincoln Christian, Blake Boerger and Brady McGerr. The two teams were forced to play extra sets, but it was the Crusaders who came away with a 9-7 victory.
Adams Central will be happy to bring home the eighth-place medal after starting this year with a team made up of players that had next-to-no varsity experience. Kulwicki was the only Patriot that had played in a varsity match, but the team grew in experience each competition. The Patriots actually finished 13th, of 25 squads, in the team standings, totaling 12 points.
Hastings High’s Brayden Schram, seeded eighth in the No. 1 doubles competition, also took to the court in the second day of action in the Class B state meet. Schram started the day against fourth-ranked Isaac Hinze and the two athletes battled to an 8-8 tie. But Hinze won the tiebreaker 8-6 to take the match 9-8.
In Schram’s second match of the day, he was up against Hogan Wingrove of Waverly, who was ranked No. 6. Wingrove was able to hold off Schram in an 8-4 decision, resulting in an eighth-place medal for the HHS junior.
Schram’s medal marked the third straight year the Tigers have had a placer at the state meet. Hastings finished the tournament in 17th place with eight points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.