The Adams Central Patriots (20-10) played their last regular season game on the road against the Whippets of Minden (9-19). The Patriots are on a three game winning streak after Thursday's win against the Whippets, and head coach Libby Lollman is excited for her whole team to be back on the court heading into postseason next week.
The Patriots defeated the Whippets in straight sets 25-14, 25-13, 25-11.
“I was really happy, the last five or six games we haven't had our whole team here just kind of due to everything, so to see them come back for the first time in a week and play like that was exciting to see,” said Lollman.
Senior Sarah Hultquist got the first point of the game for the Whippets on a kill which was followed up by two ace serves from sophomore Halle Space giving them a 3-1 lead. Senior Cami Wellensiek got two early kills of her own to make it 7-5 in favor of the Patriots.
Midway through the set the Patriots rattled off 12 straight points giving them a 22-8 lead. The Whippets got an ace from sophomore Bailey Rogers and two kills from junior Maylee Kamery to cut the lead to single digits. But the Patriots finished the set on an ace serve from sophomore Lauryn Scott to win 25-14.
Adams Central jumped out to a 4-1 lead to start set two, but the Whippets turned things around with their tough serving tallying three aces to give them a 7-5 advantage. The back-and-forth battle continued, but AC was able to widen the gap in part by the play of Wellensiek in the front row.
“Sometimes Cami is kind of silent, but she was gone on Tuesday and it was really evident when she wasn’t there,” said Lollman of her middle blocker. “Having her back and play like she did tonight is a huge piece for us moving into next week so i'm super proud of how she did tonight.”
Wellensiek nailed two more kills and added three block assists with juniors Chelsey Wiseman and Jessica Babcock as well as Scott, giving the Patriots an 18-9 lead. Kamery added a pair of kills for the Whippets but it was Scott once again who delivered the final blow from the service line, delivering an ace to give the Patriots a 25-13 victory.
Caitlyn Scott got things started for the Patriots in the third set getting two kills. Wellensiek got in on the action at the net tallying a pair of kills as the Patriots took a 10-4 lead. Kamery, Hultquist and sophomore Keitan Bienhoff each added a kill for the Whippets making the score 9-14 in favor of the Patriots. Caitlyn Scott served back to back aces and junior Emma Estrada added two more as the Patriots extended their lead and went on to win 25-11.
“It was a good win for us tonight as we head into postseason,” said Lollman. “We know we have a big week coming up, but its a great group of girls and I know they can compete with anybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.