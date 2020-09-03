Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 at their meeting Wednesday to recommend approval of the Little Blue River Subdivision.
Applicant John Spady would like to subdivide 3.80 acres at 10015 S. Baltimore Ave. The proposed subdivision contains a house, shed, storage building, well and septic system. There is an existing easement along the south side of property for access to property to south.
There will be a proposed easement at the north end of the property for ingress and egress for farming. These are both existing driveways off U.S. Highway 281. A portion of the proposed plat does fall within the flood plain but the buildings do not. All requirements of the existing County and Village Subdivision Regulations and the Zoning Regulations have been met.
Representing Spady, Surveyor Tom Krueger stated U.S. Highway 281 has controlled access and there are two existing driveways of property. There would be a need to access farm ground so that is the reason for the proposed easement.
Commissioners Ken Lukasiewicz, Ron Sidlo and Bob Hansen were absent.
