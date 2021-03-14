The five seniors on Adams Central’s boys basketball team accomplished something no other senior class had ever done. They advanced to the state championship game in both football and basketball.
While the result of either game wasn’t what the seniors had in mind, they’ll never forget the journey that it was, ending their high school careers with unprecedented accolades. When the final buzzer sounded after Saturday’s Class C-1 state championship, the tears in Lucas Bohlen’s eyes were not really because the Patriots lost the state championship game, it was because the journey had come to an end for the seniors.
“It’s been amazing; since we were younger kids and growing up to here, it’s been magical,” Bohlen said. “When I was upset at the end of the game, it wasn’t so much because we lost but because I wasn’t going to get to play with my family again. Whenever we could play basketball, we’ve been together.”
Bohlen along with Dante Boelhower, Cam Foster, Tyler Slechta and Nathan Sughroue made up the senior class that received their runner-up medals on Saturday. Most of them have been a part of AC’s three consecutive state tourney runs, including back-to-back trips to the semifinals and a two-year record of 52-5 since taking over as starters.
But the hard work they’ve put in goes further back in time. For the majority of them, the road to the state title game began in second grade, if not earlier.
“We’ve been growing up since second grade playing basketball together, going to Lincoln just playing in tournaments. We’ve basically spent our lives together, and basketball has been our lives until now,” Boelhower said. “It’s been so special to get to this point and get to the last game of the season with these guys. I couldn’t be prouder of the way we played and how we grew up together and learned and grew. We were there for each other every step of the way.”
Even when they were just entering into their teenage years, the class was immersed in the Adams Central basketball program. Slechta and Foster — both of whom have fathers on the coaching staff — served as team managers during the Patriots’ 2016 state finals run, the only other time AC has made it to the state championship in basketball.
Foster said he learned a lot from that group of players.
“That 2016 group, I know those guys personally, and I love those guys. They helped us 100 percent. Tyler and I watched them, we were managers that whole time. I just hope this gets the next generation going and hopefully our school gets the big one,” Foster said.
“I hope (young kids) look back and think that we played really hard. We tried to do the right things and we were a good basketball team,” Slechta said. “Older generations of Adams Central teams that were really good, those guys helped us. And we were able to watch them growing up. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be as good as we are. Hopefully we’ve passed that on to the next generation of Adams Central basketball players.”
The Patriots’ senior class has come a long way in its basketball journey. Boelhower still recalls road trips for tournaments that ended with the boys going fishing in a koi pond using a stick and a gummy snack; but now, he and the band of brothers are on the verge of the next stage of life: college.
Though some may be unsure about where they’ll attend college, they all are certain the time spent together on and off the court will bond them for years to come.
“This will be a memory we cherish forever,” Boelhower said. “Being able to have the success we have over the years, it’s going to be something we remember forever. More important than the wins and the losses are the relationships I’ve grown with these guys and the mark we’ve left on the underclassmen. Everything we’ve done outside of the court is what makes this group special.”
“We’ll just go hang out, almost every weekend now since we probably won’t see each other for a while since we’ll be going to college,” Bohlen added. “We’re going to find a way to stay in touch and keep together as a family going through our lives.”
Sughroue said it’s truly incredible to look back at all the senior class has accomplished in both football and basketball. He agrees that theirs is a legacy that will be looked up to and sought after by many as one to emulate.
Slechta said the team couldn’t have done it without the support from alumni, parents and the younger generation of Patriots that will try to follow in this year’s senior class’ footsteps.
For Foster, it meant the final time he’ll play for his dad, Zac, who has been the head coach of the Patriots for 16 years. Cam said a wave of emotions came rushing over him as the two embraced after Zac handed him his medal.
“He’s taught me what basketball is since I was born. A bunch of memories came rushing back to me walking off the court; everything he’s done for me, all the basketball, all the tourneys, the last three state tournaments, all the hugs walking off every time. A lot came at me right away,” Cam said.
“It was emotional. Having a son in the class and watching those guys from second grade on — we love all of our players, all of our teams, but obviously when you have a kid involved it’s different,” Zac said. “They worked really hard. They have two banners in the gym now…that class has made a mark on our school with what they’ve done in all of their activities.
“They’re good students, they’re good kids, they’re leaders in the school. Our young kids watch them. We talk about how you’re role models for others — these seniors understand they’re affecting little kids’ futures in our program as well.”
