Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Oct. 16, 2010, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
LINCOLN — The Adams Central boys tennis team brought just two players to the Class B state tournament this week.
The Patriots left the Nebraska Tennis Center on Friday afternoon as state champions.
With junior Isaac Mertens winning the individual title at No. 2 singles and foreign exchange student Pierre Verdon finishing runner-up at No. 1 singles, Adams Central finished with 20 points to edge both Omaha Skutt and Lincoln Pius X by two points for the team title in one of the closest team races ever.
“You can’t even describe it. I didn’t think this was possible with two kids,” Mertens said. “And we did it. ... That’s what you play tennis for. That’s what you play for, a state championship.”
Skutt and Pius both finished with 18 points, while three teams tied for fourth with 16 points.
Omaha Skutt had both its doubles teams and a singles player qualify for state, while Pius had both its doubles team and both its singles players represented at state.
But Adams Central did it with just its two singles players.
“Coming into the year, I felt very positive. I thought we had a legitimate chance to do some things,” AC coach Rod Hartman said. “I thought we had somewhat of a chance. I don’t think anybody else gave us much credit coming in. That makes it even a little more sweet.”
The Patriots needed every win they got from Mertens and Verdon, and some help.
On Thursday, Pius’ No. 2 doubles team and No. 2 singles player both were upset in their quarterfinal matches. Had either one of them won, Adams Central would have finished runner-up to the Thunderbolts.
On Friday, the Patriots got some help from Grand Island Central Catholic’s No. 1 doubles team. The Crusaders’ team defeated the doubles teams from both Pius and Omaha Skutt that allowed the Patriots to finish edge both Pius and Skutt for the title.
“Everything that we needed to happen fell into place without a doubt,” AC coach Rod Hartman said. “We took care of the things that I thought we were capable of taking care of. We were fortunate that a lot of other things went our way.”
It was the No. 1 doubles championship match — the final match of the day — between GICC and Omaha Skutt that clinched the team title for Adams Central, with the Crusaders’ Alexander Wirth and Turner Fahey capturing a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over Skutt’s Tyler Lubben and Gregory Kolega.
With Verdon and Mertens’ championship matches already both ending in two sets, Mertens and Verdon along with some of their teammates — who didn’t qualify for state but came up for state — watched the end of the No. 1 doubles championship match.
When Wirth and Fahey finally won the match, the Patriot players embraced in celebration.
“It was more nervous seeing the doubles play than me, because I couldn’t control what was going to happen,” Mertens said. “It was awesome.”
Of course, the title wouldn’t have been possible in the first place if not for the performance of Mertens and Verdon on Thursday and Friday.
Mertens was hardly tested at state, as was the case all year, with his closest match this week coming in the championship Friday in a 6-4, 6-1 win over the Omaha Brownell-Talbot’s David Rich to finish the season 26-0.
Verdon survived a scare in the semifinals, needing to rally to capture a 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over Pius’ Trevor Milburn in their third meeting of the year before falling in the championship to McCook’s Connor Larson.
Had Verdon lost that semifinal match, the Patriots would have finished no better than tied for third in the team standings.
“I’m very happy to help the team for the team title,” said Verdon, who came to Hastings from France via the Rotary Youth Exchange program. “When I came, Isaac was No. 1 singles. And then I became No. 1 and everyone was bumped one spot. I helped the team. I never believed that we would win the state championship. When I came here, I never knew we could do that.”
In the No. 1 singles championship, McCook’s Larson cruised to his second straight state title with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Verdon.
“Connor has been very good to have the career he has had,” Hartman said. “We knew it was going to be tough. I knew we couldn’t beat him from the baseline, and that’s kind of Pierre’s game. Realistically, we didn’t have a real good shot. Connor is a great player, and Pierre did what he could against him.”
Verdon finished the season 24-2, with both losses to Larson.
“His addition to our program was huge,” Hartman said. “Not only the points to our team, but also making our kids better. He was able to push those guys that much further.”
In Mertens’ championship match, the first set was four-games-apiece after Rich broke Mertens’ serve. Mertens then broke Rich’s serve to regain the lead en route to winning the first set.
“It was huge,” Mertens said of breaking Rich’s serve after the Omaha Brownell-Talbot player tied the match. “I was kind of losing a little focus. Once it was 4-4, I was like, ‘I’ve got to go. I’ve got to get this break so I hold serve and get the first set.’ The first set is huge in the whole scheme. I just refocused and went after it.”
The second set was all Mertens.
“I was moving him around well,” Mertens said. “I was, for the most part, getting his first serves back. He was kind of getting frustrated. He was going all out the first set and then I just kept wearing him down.”
Before this season, Adams Central was a relative unknown on the boys tennis scene.
Over the past decade, Adams Central hadn’t finished in the top 10 at state. According to Hartman, the Patriots’ top finish ever at state before this year was sixth.
“We’re not even known for tennis,” Mertens said. “And we came out of nowhere. ... I didn’t think it was possible.”
Hartman admitted, based on how last week’s district meets, he didn’t think the Patriots had a realistic chance to win the team title.
“No, I didn’t think it was possible at all,” Hartman said. “I really thought either Pius or Skutt would probably run away with it, with having who they brought down here. But it just goes to show if you play well at the right spots, it has a chance of working out.
“We would have liked to bring more than just two down, but the way it worked out Pierre and Isaac played exceptionally well over two days. The points just happened to work themselves out the way they did.”
With the state championship, Hartman has to shave his goatee because of a bet the players made with the Patriot coach during the season.
“That’s what the deal was,” Hartman said. “I don’t remember it quite working out that way, but that’s OK.”
Said Mertens: “We’re going to make him. We’re going to tie him down if he doesn’t. That was the bet we had.”
For Hastings High, the Tigers’ No. 2 doubles team’s run through the state tournament came to an end Friday.
Seeded 12th out of 12 teams, Thomas Portwood and Kayd Welke won a pair of upsets Thursday. On Friday, though, they lost both their matches to finish fourth.
“We knew they could play that well,” HHS coach Roger Sunderman said. “It’s just they had to figure it out for themselves and play together like they did (on Thursday). I’m very proud of how they played. I’m very proud of how our team played. We just played the best we could play.”
This week’s state tournament marked the end of the career of seniors Dakota Jones and Matthew Brooks, who teamed up to go 1-1 at No. 1 doubles Friday.
“Matthew and Dakota had excellent careers for us,” Sunderman said. “I’m sure it didn’t go the way they thought, but it went well. I wasn’t even thinking about Dakota playing doubles at the beginning of the year. Things just worked out that way. They gelled really well. They had a great season.”
Team Results
1, Adams Central 20; 2T, Lincoln Pius X 18; 2T, Omaha Skutt 18; 4T, Grand Island Central Catholic 16; 4T, Lexington 16; 4T, McCook 16; 7, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 10; 8, Ralston 8.5; 9T, Mount Michael Benedictine 8; 9T, Hastings High 8; 9T, Elkhorn South 8.
Friday’s Tribland Results
Semifinals
No. 1 singles — Pierre Verdon, Adams Central, def. Trevor Milburn, Lincoln Pius X; 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.
No. 2 singles — Isaac Mertens, Adams Central, def. Joseph Carey, Ralston; 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2 doubles — Bradley Prucha/Andrew Johnson, Omaha Skutt, def. Thomas Portwood/Kayd Welke, Hastings High; 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.
Championship
No. 1 singles — Connor Larson, McCook, def. Verdon, AC; 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 singles — Mertens, AC, def. David Rich, Omaha Brownell-Talbot; 6-4, 6-1.
Third-place match
No. 2 doubles — Jared Karlson/Walker Hohensee, Holdrege, def. Portwood/Welke, HHS; 6-4, 6-1.
