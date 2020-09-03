SUPERIOR — It was a long offseason for Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas. After finishing just two spots away from a medal at last year’s state cross country meet as a sophomore, Bonifas was looking forward to following it up with a solid track and field season in the spring.
But, that season never happened, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while that disappointed Bonifas, he made the best of it by getting an early start on his cross country preparation.
“When track was called off, it was pretty hard,” said AC head coach Toni Fowler. “From May 1 to Aug. 1, basically, he put in 500 miles, and they were quality miles. ... He was lifting weights and he was very dedicated to that and he was doing everything very smart.”
That hard work has Bonifas excelling at the start of this cross country season, and that was put on full display Thursday, when he won the Superior invite, finishing nearly 44 seconds in front of second-place runner Garrett Nichols of Fillmore Central.
“I started off pretty good and got the lead, even though it wasn’t as good as last week. It didn’t feel as good as last week, but this was the first 5k and it’s a good course for a 5k,” Bonifas said. “I felt good in the beginning and it ended a little rough, but I think I finished well.”
Bonifas ran the race in 17 minutes, 8.80 seconds, despite starting to feel fatigue at mile two. But he said reflecting on the work he put in during the summer motivated him to finish strong and conquer the hills of the Superior Country Club.
Adams Central’s Kyto Warner (18:24.63) placed seventh and Reuben Barry was 15th after finishing the race in 19:12.90, giving the Patriots three medalists. Tristin Klinger had a time of 20:55.82 to round out the scoring for Adams Central, which placed second as a team, five points from first.
“We talk a ton about wearing mask and staying healthy and having a season. We have to live in the moment and live each day and not get carried away, because they could easily say we’re done. Every meet is a gift and every practice is a gift, and every day in school is a gift,” Fowler said. “We need to narrow our gaps. ... The whole goal is to get to state, and I think that’s a very good, realistic goal for us.”
Making sure all of the Patriots get to experience the state meet is the top priority for Bonifas, who is a two-time qualifier.
“I have a lot of goals individually too, but that’s my main goal, to get the team to state,” he said. “I don’t care if I place first, second, third, or whatever — I don’t care, I just want to do my part and get the team to state.”
Nichols placed second for the Panthers with a time of 17:52.14. South Central’s Brayton Jarosik rounded out the top five with a firth-place finish and a time of 18:06.51. Superior’s AJ Leibel had the Wildcats’ top finish, placing ninth (18:48.50).
In the girls race, defending Class D state champion Alayna Vargas (St. Cecilia) finished in second place, but STC head coach Mikayla Niederklein said her time was right on pace with where she was last season.
“Her time was right where she was last year, so we’re really happy with that,” Niederklein said. “We’re just going to start building on that and see where we go from there.”
Vargas finished the race in 21 minutes, 6.83 seconds. Thursday’s race was a nice opportunity to bounce back after not running her best race last week.
“(Last week) she was a couple minutes behind where we were (Thursday), so we’re pleased with how she ran (Thursday). It was so hot last week, so I don’t know if we even want to count that one,” the coach said.
STC junior Megan Vrooman wasn’t able to finish the race, but Niederklein believes Vrooman will be OK and will still remain a valuable asset to the Hawkettes.
Blue Hill’s Ladelle Hazen finished sixth and ran the race in 22:02.77, while Adams Central’s Jenna Cecrle was eighth with a time of 22:28.91.
Thayer Central had Tribland’s best finish after placing fourth as a team, led by 11th-place finisher Megan Lukert (22:51.51) and Sydney Excritt (22:58.80), who finished 13th.
Boys team results
1, McCool Junction 46; 2, Adams Central 51; 3, Fillmore Central 56; 4, Fairbury 83; 5, Ravenna 92; 6, GICC 95; 7, South Central 101; 8, Superior 107; 9, St. Cecilia 157; 10, Franklin 168; 11, Blue Hill 183
Adams Central results
1, Luke Bonifas 17:08.80; 7, Kyto Warner 18:24.63; 15, Reuben Barry 19:12.90; Tristin Klinger 20:55.82; Jonah Snell 21:15.27; Bennet Wrightsman 21:19.06
Fillmore Central
2, Garrett Nichols 17:52.14; Hunter Verhage 19:14.34; Conner Nun 19:25.19; Travis Meyer 19:42.94; Austin Wurtz 20:44.73; Cole Nedrow 21:42.26
South Central
5, Brayton Jarosik 18:06.51; 12, Logan Menke 19:05.24; Teho Kathman 21:38.36; Itzamna Diaz 23:08.56; Jacob Hagemeier 23:14.77; Zach Brennfoerder 27:46.96
Superior
9, AJ Leibel 18:48.50; Brett Miller 20:49.11; Jedd Whitmore 21:01.35; Taygun Rothchild 22:47.75; Gavin Ekstein 22:51.64; Grady Henderson 23:24.43
St. Cecilia
Robby Hrnchir 21:01.38; Henry Schreiner 21:31.24; Tony Bykerk 22:50.57; McGivney Swanson 23:21.88; Jackson Schaefer 23:52.43; Matthias Clark 24:44.26
Franklin
14, Kyler Carraher 19:10.53; Logan Wentworth 22:45.22; Isaac Dejonge 24:40.95; Josh Cooper 26:02.03; Yancy Welsh 26:51.39; Evan Kolami 27:09.93
Blue Hill
Kyle Hubl 21:11.42; Jonathan Head 21:50.71; James Wirtes 23:31.57; Luke Olsen 27:55.49
Deshler
Gradyn McDonald 19:38.10; Landon Schoneweis 20:36.10
Thayer Central
Christian Krupicka 21:36.44; Bradley Neff 25:16.38
Silver Lake
Lane Parr 23:08.08; Luke Swanson 24:12.02
Girls team results
1 Ravenna 36; 2, McCool Junction 40; 3, GICC 56; 4, Thayer Central 70; 5, Adams Central 87; 6, Blue Hill 90; 7, Fairbury 91; 8, St. Cecilia 93
Thayer Central results
11, Megan Lukert 22:41.51; 13, Sydney Excritt 22:48.80; Alanna Fangemeier 24:04.43; Beth Poisel 27:21.29
Adams Central
8, Jenna Cecrle 22:28.91; Sadie Loehr 24:25.30; Addie Cass 26:43.06; Brooke Allen 28:02.21
Blue Hill
6, Ladelle Hazen 22:02.77; 15, Ellie Janda 23:18.87; Sarah Croweder 27:27.27; Lacy Morse 29:27.14; Arica Hartman 30:40.71; Libby Macklin 31:50.38
St. Cecilia
2, Alayna Vargas 21:06.83; Lucy Bykerk 25:25.06; Lauren Redinger 27:51.99; Rachel Benal 29:13.11
Deshler
14, Lacey Schmidt 23:00.52; Paula Voss 31:56.25
South Central
Teagan Jarosik 24:55.15; Alex Miller 28:11.17; Jessica Himmelberg 30:48.80
Fillmore Central
Hallie Verhage 25:50.42; Teneal Barbur 27:00.43
Franklin
Taylor Scheuneman 26:25.92; Madalynn Welsh 30:08.22
