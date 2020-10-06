GRAND ISLAND — The Adams Central mask that Sydney O'Dey donned following her round at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course Tuesday couldn't contain the emotion hidden behind it.
O'Dey, a freshman golfer for the Patriots, not only shot her best round ever, but qualified for the Class B state tournament in the process.
Carding a 90 earned O'Dey runner-up honors in the B-3 tournament. It was the first time she'd ever cracked 100, but what's more impressive is she hadn't taken golf seriously until five months ago.
"I'm pretty excited," O'Dey said, fighting tears of joy. "I PR'd by 10 strokes and second place is pretty good. I'm just really happy."
O'Dey's family has golf roots, and the game is easily accessible for her.
"We live on a golf course and my sister played golf — and she was good," O'Dey said.
O'Dey's older sister, Haylee, who now plays at UNK, golfed for the Patriots before graduating in 2018. Haylee placed eighth at state to cap off her senior season and was 11th as a junior.
"I was kind of forced into playing because she was actually good," Sydney said with a laugh. "I took some lessons over the summer and now I'm here."
O'Dey registered two birdies for the day, on holes No. 2 and 14. She opened with a 44 on the back nine and turned in a 46 on the front.
"I've played this course twice before. I have never played this well, though," O'Dey said.
Over the weekend, O'Dey focused her practice on the putting green, trying to save strokes there, she said.
"I've put in a lot of time," she said. "Putting hasn't been the greatest, but today it was really good."
Adams Central coach Katie Feezell knew there was potential with O'Dey, noting her natural swing, but wasn't sure how quick it would catch on.
"She's a heck of a golfer," said Feezell. "We had it in our window all season, we just had to build up her confidence, and she put a great round together today."
Emily Stoeger turned in a 110 for the Patriots, and while it wasn't low enough to earn a spot at state, it was her best score to date.
"It was a great day for golf, they both PR'd today," Feezell said. "And the year's not over yet!"
Hastings High's year came to a close on the course for all but senior Natalie Brandt, who earned a spot in the state field for the second straight year individually and third time in her career.
The Tigers finished eight strokes out of third place in the team race with their collective 397. York won the meet with a 380, Northwest was second with 381, and Seward snagged third with its 389.
"I had a goal of breaking 400," Christy said. "I really felt pretty good coming into the meet today. A 397, I feel good about that."
Brandt led the pack with a 93. Anna Brant and Leah Krings each carded 101s, Kaitlyn Zimmerman recorded a 102, and Taylor Delaney turned in a 111.
"Natalie did what she normally does — I really wasn't worried about her," Christy said. "Leah Krings opens with a (quadruple bogey) and shoots 101 with Anna. Kaitlyn Zimmerman, who didn't come out last year, shoots 102. And how about our freshman (Taylor Delaney)? I've only taken her to the last three varsity meets. That's really encouraging heading into next year."
Brandt's 44 on the front was highlighted by a birdie on hole No. 4 and a par on No. 7. She later scored three straight pars on Nos. 14-16.
"We really think she can be an 80s golfer," Christy said of Brandt.
"I think I had under 36 putts, which is really good for me," said Brandt, who will compete alone at state for the second straight year as the lone qualifier. "I'm excited to go to state, it would just be more fun if the team got to go."
Brandt will be playing a different course at the state tournament this fall. The Class B tournament is in Gering, as opposed to Columbus last year.
Brandt hopes to not get as much into her own head as she did last year on the big stage.
"It was just one hole last year (in Columbus) that got into my head," Brandt said. "It's easy to add the scores up as you're going, so I just stress myself out, which doesn't help me at all."
On top of that, Brandt said she has struggled to get off to a good start this season, consistently scoring above par of the opening hole. She'll try to change that next week.
"I'll just try to think about other times when I have gotten off to bad starts," Brandt said. "I play with my grandpa a lot and I've triple-bogeyed on the first hole and ended up scoring, like, an 81 that day. So, it all depends on my mindset. I just try to have the best one, forget the last hole and move on."
