In its first videoconference regular meeting, the Hastings City Council took action on items aimed at giving the city increased flexibility when it comes to public health.
Council members voted 8-0 Monday to approve a memorandum of understanding with the South Heartland District Health Department to provide for control over communicable diseases, illness and poisoning within the city of Hastings.
City Administrator Dave Ptak said while South Heartland oversees public health issues in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties, it doesn’t have jurisdiction in municipalities within the four counties. The memorandum of understanding would allow the health department to be able to issue directed health measures inside Hastings city limits.
Also during the meeting, the council unanimously approved the appointments of Ptak and physician Mackenzie Hemje to the city’s Board of Health. Ptak described the action as “reinventing” the Board of Health, which has always been part of the city code, but hasn’t been used for several years.
The action also approved the reappointment of Rick Klamm and Brad Hamburger to the city’s Board of Appeals.
According to city code, the Board of Health includes the mayor, council president and police chief, plus two other Hastings residents.
“Really what this does is it provides us some flexibility,” Stutte said. “There are quite a few processes that directed health measures need to go through when it comes to going through our local, county health department and then up to DHHS at the state. This makes us a little more nimble, so we’re able to address things a little more quickly if we need to. That way we can make sure we’re keeping our public safe.”
Councilman Scott Snell said he appreciated the action.
“I think this is super imperative, especially in light of what’s happening right now,” he said. “I’m very grateful that you guys are being proactive and getting this set into motion. I think it’s critical to what happens in the future. I know we’re going to get out of this eventually here, this current one, but this sets us up in a much better position to address things that might happen in the future.”
In opening Monday’s meeting, Stutte explained how the videoconference meeting would work, providing a telephone number for citizens to call if they wanted to speak during citizen communications or a public hearing.
He also encouraged Hastings residents to continue their efforts to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
That includes staying home whenever possible and only going into public spaces for necessities when needed.
“If we really want to flatten this curve, we want to do this in the next couple of weeks, and we really need to take the time to do that,” Stutte said. “If you need to go out in public and you’re going to be within six feet of people please make sure you’re wearing a cloth mask if possible. That will also help us from spreading this pandemic. We want to make sure we’re able to continue to practice social distancing and all the right things that have been going on. Overall, I think our community has been doing a good job of this. We’re not going to become a police state. We just want people to become compliant and to listen to these recommendations.”
He thanked city employees for their recent work.
April 12-18 is National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week.
Stutte said two city dispatchers fielded 350 calls during a 12-hour shift Sunday.
He also thanked utility employees who worked all day on Easter to restore electricity to the city after high winds and ice on power lines caused numerous outages throughout Hastings.
“It was really good to see all of our community and our team pitch in to get this done,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.