At a time when people have been restricted on where they can go and what they can do, Healthy Hastings has cultivated a week of outdoor activities appropriate with social distancing rules in place.
Active Hastings Week kicks off Sunday and includes activities through May 2.
“I hope it does motivate people to get outside and get moving,” said Becky Sullivan, chair of Healthy Hastings. “We have been kind of cooped up. People have been outside, but maybe this gives them more of a purpose. It’s fun because we have prizes involved. We have actual, specific things for people to do, which is always motivational rather than, ‘Oh, I’m going to go out for a walk.’ ”
Healthy Hastings is encouraging people to post pictures of their families being active with #BASH for Be Active Stay Healthy.
Activities include trail games on the Pioneer Spirit Trail. There are riddles located at the four bike and water stations on the trail. Answer all four riddles to win a prize. More information is available on the Hastings Parks and Recreation or Healthy Hastings Facebook pages.
A hopscotch contest also is featured. Hastings area residents can draw a hopscotch board on their sidewalk for anyone in the neighborhood to enjoy.
This year there is a virtual travel challenge, encouraging the Hastings community to — over four weeks — put in enough miles to virtually travel somewhere like Walt Disney World or the tiny island of Vanuatu, one of the few places without the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. The goal for each participant will be about 8,000 steps each day. Go to the Healthy Hastings Facebook page for detailed instructions and a link.
There will be prize drawings for leaders as well as those who enter steps daily.
Facebook quizzes are available on the Healthy Hastings page each day to test individuals’ knowledge of bike/pedestrian safety and random questions about outside activities in Hastings.
Amanda Schroeder, a Mary Lanning Healthcare licensed mental health practitioner, recorded a guided mindfulness walk to enjoy outdoor activity. The recording is available on the Healthy Hastings Facebook page.
Each day during the week includes a theme.
Meandering Monday provides an opportunity to explore the Pioneer Spirit Trail and ride a bicycle to the pavilion at Lake Hastings 5-7 p.m. Certificates for free ice cream sandwiches from Freddy’s will be available while supplies last.
Tuesday is a Hastings Family YMCA yoga class day. The outdoor yoga class will be streamed 5:45-6:45 p.m at hastingsymca.net.
Wednesday is bike or walk to work and school day. Those working or schooling from home can ride anywhere.
There is an ab and glute lab outdoor YMCA class at 6:45 p.m., available at hastingsymca.net.
On Thursday, there will be an outdoor Family FIT YMCA outdoor class at 3:30 p.m., available at hastingsymca.net.
Sullivan said with the threat of COVID-19, the Healthy Hastings committee originally thought about canceling Active Hastings Week.
“We kind of looked at some of the things we planned, came up with some new things and figured we could still do this and still have social distancing measures in place,” she said. “We’re excited to be able to present an activity instead of having to cancel it.”
Active Hastings Week is typically a week later and held in conjunction with active school weeks.
“The weather looks so much nicer than what we’ve had,” Sullivan said. “We haven’t had great weather the last few years when we’ve done this event. I’m excited looking ahead at the forecast at the weather during the whole week.”
One of the things the public needs to be doing during the pandemic is being active and being healthy.
“Being outside adds a whole other element to our health to be able to get some vitamin D,” she said. “Just the outdoors in general is a good thing for us. We’re actually pretty proud just that we were able to come up with all of these things that still involved outdoor activity but doing them with your immediate family, not necessarily getting together in big groups and still take care of each other in a way that is fun and lends itself to an event.”
