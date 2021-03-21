This winter marked the second time Adams Central got ready for its inaugural baseball season.
After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year's prep spring sports season, stripping the Patriots of the chance to debut the school's new diamond squad, but the Adams Central fans finally got to see the AC players take the field donning the school logo on Saturday at the Smith Softball Complex.
While the weather didn't exactly cooperate, with a steady, stiff wind coming out of the south, and the Patriots may not have executed perfectly, the first-year program was more than happy to notch a victory in the school's first game, as it defeated Omaha South 14-8.
"We had a good crowd; I didn't really take the time to appreciate that until towards the end of the game," said AC head coach Travis McCarter. "You can see that they love baseball here in Hastings... Last year was kind of a tease, and to get something in, get things going and get to 1-0 was a big accomplishment.
"Our defense still left something to be desired, but we go the W and I'm happy for the kids."
The Patriots' inaugural game looked a lot different than when the program first envisioned it after it was approved in 2019. Last year's team was set to be led by a strong senior class ready to announce the team's presence with authority. This year's team, however, is chalked full of underclassmen looking to improve as the season progresses.
"Preparation for last year and this year were completely different," the AC coach said. "We were loaded on the top end of upperclassmen; I would have said to you that two or three underclassmen would have gotten into the lineup. Now, this year, only two or three upperclassmen are in the lineup...Those guys stepped up, and we had a couple basketball guys that have only had one week of practice.
Macrae Huyser, one of five seniors on the team, said the players were disappointed they didn't get to compete last season, but he's happy to be a part of the program in his final year at Adams Central.
"We prepared really early this year," he said. "Getting ready for this first game, we knew it was going to be fun."
Creighton Jacobitz got the starting nod in the Patriots first-ever game, and he sat down the Packers in order in the top of the first, striking out two batters in the process. The game continued to go in the Patriots' favor in the bottom of the inning, when the first three runners reached safely to load the bases.
Nick Conant scored Adams Central's first run when Tyson LeBar grounded into a double play. In the next at bat, Kayle Saurer earned the first RBI with a single, scoring Jayden Teichmeier.
The early offense was just a preview for the rest of the game, as the Patriots scored in each of the first five innings, tallying 14 runs on 12 hits during that stretch.
"(The hitting) was good to see. We took advantage of their errors and put the bat on the ball," Teichmeier said.
Conant scored three runs in the game and also drove in three more runs. Teichmeier finished the game with two doubles and three RBIs. The young freshman said he was just trying to put the ball in play.
"I only had a couple practices coming into the game because of basketball...but I thought we did pretty good and got the win," he said. "I came in just trying to put the bat on the ball and got a couple of hits there. I saw it coming through pretty good."
LeBar led the team with three hits, coming up just a homer shy of hitting for the cycle, while also scoring two runs. Hyatt Collins and Joe Peshek also recorded RBIs in the contest.
Defensively, the Patriots committed four errors that helped account for Omaha South's eight runs. AC's pitching staff was able to strand 12 Packers on base. Jacobitz, Drew Goracke, Garrett Reichstein, and Lucas Gabriel all took the mound in the Patriots' opener. Both the pitchers and the defense had to deal with the strong winds while competing in their first game, but McCarter believes both aspects will continue to improve as the season continues.
"We have to go back to the defensive side of things and continue to grind out ground ball work and throwing the ball across the infield," the Patriots' coach said. "I preach to the guys that 2/3 of this game is catch...We've got to continue to get better there."
Adams Central won't have another game until March 30, when AC hosts Class B No. 2 Norris.
"We're happy to have the game in and the nerves are out," said McCarter. "We'll settle in a little better in this next game. We have a tough one though; Norris is No. 2 in the state. We'll have to strap it on and be ready to play those guys."
Omaha South (1-2).......020 321 0 — 8 4 4
Adams Central (1-0)......232 610 X — 14 14 4
W — Creighton Jacobitz. L — Ethan Balkus.
2B — OS, Gus Hodoly; AC, Jayden Teichmeier (2), Nick Conant, Tyson LeBar, Joe Peshek.
3B — AC, LeBar.
