The Adams Central Board of Education approved a resolution Monday to provide flexibility to the superintendent to provide for the graduation and advancement of students after the academic year was interrupted by the ongoing pandemic.
Due to changes made to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, students were unable to finish the last quarter at school as intended. Teachers transitioned to online learning, using technology to continue educating students.
“Seeing what some of our teachers have done is amazing,” Superintendent Shawn Scott said.
Since turning to online education, he said, most of the students have been doing the homework and turning in assignments as requested.
“We’re one of the few schools trying to still put grades in for students,” Scott said.
The board needed to waive some of its policies due to the pandemic to allow students to graduate or advance to the next grade level in light of recent events, he said.
“This will give us some flexibility in what we can do going down the road,” Scott said.
The resolution would suspend all graduation and curriculum-related policies for the remainder of the school year, except for policies that the superintendent and board president jointly determine need to remain in effect.
It would allow the superintendent to determine which students would have been eligible for graduation prior to the COVID-19 temporary shutdown and implement requirements (such as the continued completion of coursework) to be in effect during the remainder of the 2020 spring semester. This includes a grading procedure.
Through the resolution, the board intends to require senior students to continue learning during the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. If students satisfy requirements during the rest of the school year, then the board authorizes the superintendent and board president to issue them a diploma.
For those students who aren’t in their final year, the superintendent will develop a plan to determine how they will progress to the next grade level and what resources or supports may be made available for those students who aren’t or won’t be prepared to progress.
“It is the Board’s intention to advance students to the next grade level next year, but, at the same time, the Board does not want students unprepared for next year’s curriculum,” the resolution states.
Scott thanked the teachers for their work to develop a way to continue education online to make sure students don’t lag behind.
“They are going above and beyond, and that’s what we need right now,” he said.
Scott pointed out that teachers at the high school had to start parking at the elementary school across the road after the high school lot was closed for construction.
Since the school was closed for the pandemic, Scott said, the district used it as an opportunity to give contractors extra time to start work on the parking lot and entry addition to the school.
“It’s more of a headache for us now, but it will be worth it in the long run,” he said.
Contractors began packing dirt and preparing for demolition on the parking lot. Demolition is expected to begin Tuesday with Vontz Paving using an asphalt grinder. By the end of the week, the lot should be removed.
Scott said along with the parking lot, the front entry to the school also is being remodeled to add office space. Offices near the entrance will make it easier for staff to secure the school entrance.
“It helps us with office space,” he said. “It also helps with safety.”
Plans are for the redesigned parking lot to be completed in the summer, while construction occurs at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6/34 and Adams Central Avenue.
With three projects near the school occurring at almost the same time, Scott said, there was some concern with being able to complete everything in time. By allowing the work to start earlier, it should be easier to complete all three as scheduled.
“We hate being shut down right now, but we’re trying to maximize our opportunity,” he said. “The contractors have liked it. They knew it was a short timeframe, anyway.”
The board also discussed the school’s ideas for graduation during the meeting.
Scott said he has been in communication with the South Heartland District Health Department to work through ideas for allowing students back into the building for graduation.
One option they are exploring would be to have a graduation ceremony on May 10, but only allow one family in an area at a time. This would allow parents a chance to take photos at the school and other things that can’t be done remotely. The student speeches and other aspects of the traditional ceremony would be distributed to graduates online.
“It would be nice to have those kids in the building and bring a little bit of closure for kids and parents,” he said.
Another option would be to wait on graduation until a gathering of more than 10 people can be allowed by the health department. Scott said this option is more uncertain because it would depend on how the pandemic progresses. It also would possibly interfere with family vacations or early college starts.
Scott said he is waiting to hear back from the health department, but hopes to have an answer for parents and students by the end of the week. They are also waiting to determine the fate of the school’s prom and musical.
“We’re waiting to see what the health department does,” he said. “The kids deserve to have something. We want it to be meaningful for the kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.