GREELEY — Not many people outside of Adams Central gave the Patriots’ boys basketball team much of a shot to make the state tournament, especially after losing a talented senior class and key contributors to last year’s state qualifying team.
But this year’s squad has exceeded expectations by a long shot. With Tuesday’s 39-point win over O’Neill in the district finals, the Patriots tied a school record for wins in a season and will go into the state tournament as the No. 1 seed with just one loss on their resume.
“I’ve never been more proud of a group than I am of this group for what they went through this year, and for what the expectations for us kind of were from the outside,” said AC head coach Zac Foster. “We knew we had a great basketball team ... 24-1, conference champions, district champions, holiday tournament champions — like I said, in my 23 years of coaching, I’ve never been more proud of a team than I am of these guys right now.”
Adams Central defeated O’Neill 61-22 to win the Class C-1, District 1 championship. And while the plaque declaring AC champions was not readily available, the Patriots — many of them being first-year starters — were proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish after losing four starters.
“We basically got a new team, and we want to take after what last year’s team did and go on a bigger run. We learned a lot from them, and this means a lot to see all of our work paying off,” said Patriots’ guard Cam Foster.
“This is incredible,” said AC’s Gavin Lipovsky. “We’ve been playing together all year and it’s just been crazy to win as many games as we have and stick together like we have. And now, we’re going to state.”
The Patriots had beaten O’Neill 67-36 on Jan. 4, but they were determined not to overlook the Eagles with a state bid on the line.
“I’m really proud of our kids for how they approached this game. You never know how it goes in a rematch game, so I’m really proud of our kids for showing up and handling their business,” Foster said.
Adams Central jumped out to an 11-3 lead but then had one five-minute lull in the first quarter where it didn’t score. But the Patriots quickly shook away those struggles and cruised on offense, finishing the night 22-for-45 (48.9 percent).
Lipovsky led the team with 18 points and was a sharpshooter from beyond the arc, where he hit five treys.
The Patriots had eight different players get into the scoring column. Dante Boelhower and Cam Foster both had nine points.
“It helps when you have so many shooters all the way around. You can’t really slide in on a drive because the drive-pitch will be there,” said AC guard Tyler Slechta. “We’ve had to put in a lot of work as shooters, just to make sure we can hit shots and be comfortable in games.”
AC also dominated the boards, out-rebounding O’Neill 35-20. Slechta and Lucas Bohlen both led the team with six rebounds.
Adams Central’s defense was especially suffocating. The Patriots played in their 1-3-1 plenty, but spent an extended amount of time in the man defense, as well. Both were effective against Eagles.
After allowing 19 points in the first half, Adams Central held O’Neill to just one field goal and three total points in the final two periods.
“We went into halftime, and we talked about how we have to be better on the drive. They kind of burnt us with some pump fake, drive stuff, so we really focused on playing extremely hard on defense. That was our focus second half,” Slechta said.
“Credit to our kids; I thought they were locked in defensively, and that really showed in the second half,” Foster said.
The Eagles turned the ball over 17 times in the game and finished shooting 9-for-38 (23.7 percent).
This will be the Patriots’ 10th trip to the state tournament, with five of those appearances occurring in the last 10 years. Last year, Adams Central lost in the first round, but this year’s squad is hoping for a deeper run.
“This means so much; we’ve put so much time in, starting in second grade and up through now, every summer just putting work in,” Slechta said. “It’s just the amount of work we’ve put in, it feels so good to get rewarded for that. Hopefully, now, we can keep it going.”
Slechta added that the boys will get an early sneak peak at the state atmosphere when they go cheer on Adams Central’s girls team Thursday in the state tournament.
“It’s going to be awesome. We’ve got the girls going to state Thursday, so we’re going to get to go see that environment. Hopefully they can take it all the way; that’d be awesome to go see,” he said. “We’re going to feed off that environment and bring that the following Thursday. It’s going to be electrifying. I can’t wait to be there.”
O’Neill (12-12)………..8 11 2 1 — 22
AC (24-1).…...........11 22 15 13 — 61
O’Neill (22)
Landon Classen 2-3 0-0 5, Kolby Dean 2-12 0-0 4, Brady Sidak 2-8 1-1 5, Peyton Matthews 1-4 1-2 3, Michael Poese 2-2 0-0 4, Keegan Moore 0-7 0-0 0, Andrew Alder 0-1 0-0 0, Parker Heiss 0-1 1-2 1, Matthew Pardun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 9-38 3-5 22
Adams Central (61)
Tyler Slechta 2-5 0-1 6, Lucas Bohlen 2-5 2-2 7, Dante Bowelhower 4-6 1-4 9, Cam Foster 2-6 2-4 9, Gavin Lipovsky 6-11 1-2 18, Travis Niemeyer 0-1 0-2 0, Nathan Anderson 1-3 0-0 0, Drew Vonderfecht 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron Lancaster 0-1 0-0 0, Makenna Lindblad 3-3 0-1 6, Jacob Eckhardt 0-1 0-0 0, Drew Bonifas 0-1 0-0 0, Nathan Sughroue 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 22-45 8-18 61
Three-point field goals — O 1-19 (Classes 1-2, Dean 0-6, Sidak 0-3, Moore 0-6, Alder 0-1, Heiss 0-1); AC 9-26 (Slechta 0-1, Bohlen 1-3, Foster 1-3, Lipovsky 5-10, Niemeyer 0-1, Anderson 1-3, Lancaster 0-1, Eckhardt 0-1, Bonifas 0-1, Sughroue 1-2). Rebounds — O 20 (Matthews 4), AC 35 (Slechta, Bohlen 6). Turnovers — O 17, AC 10.
