Zac Foster and Keven Asher have coached their share of battles on the basketball court against one another’s teams over the years, but Tuesday’s bout marked the first time Asher was coaching Wood River rather than his former squad, St. Cecilia.
Asher’s Eagles played well in spurts, but it was the Foster-led Adams Central boys that excelled at closing out the quarters on big runs. In the first three periods, the Patriots finished the frame on runs of 12-0, 19-3, and 9-3 as they pulled away for a 72-45 win over Wood River at Patriot Gymnasium.
In this game that featured two prominent coaches, Foster said one of the keys to his team’s victory was him letting the players coach each other.
“I just thought our kids played pretty well and shared it. Coach Asher did a great job switching up defenses; it kind of confused us a little bit,” Foster said. “Once I found out I just needed to shut up and let Tyler (Slechta) and Lucas (Bohlen) lead, we got way better. You can overcoach sometimes, and I think I got out of the way a bit and let those guys lead on the floor and I thought we got better and played more fluidly after that.”
The impressive endings to the quarters came as a surprise to Foster, who couldn’t get over the poor start the Patriots got off to in the game. Adams Central turned the ball over four times and faced a 10-7 deficit in the first five minutes. But AC poured in the final 12 points of the quarter on three field goals from Tyler Slechta and a pair of treys from Lucas Bohlen.
“I thought we got better as the game went on. It was kind of like the Holdrege game, where defensively we didn’t have a sense of urgency, I didn’t feel, early,” Foster said. “We have to work on that. We have to coach better and have our guys ready from the tip to really dig in and finish possessions defensively.”
“We knew we were going to have to be really good coming into the game, and I thought we were for 5 1/2 minutes of each first and second quarter,” Asher said. “I thought we faded away, didn’t keep our communication strong, gave in a little bit to fatigue, and then their excellence took over with shooting the basketball and running the floor.”
Just as they did in the first part of the opening period, the Eagles played well early in the second against the Patriots. Wood River pulled within five points of Adams Central at 25-20 before another big run for the Patriots led to a 44-25 halftime advantage. Paul Fago and Sam Dierks led the charger for AC in the quarter, finishing with 10 and eight points respectively.
Fago, a transfer from St. Cecilia, led all scorers with 21 points on the night that he was on the opposite sideline of his former coach, Asher. Bohlen hit four of his nine 3-pointers and finished the game with 15 points, while Slechta had 12 and Dante Boelhower had 10.
Adams Central was also in complete control of the glass, out-rebounding Wood River 35-23. Several of those led to second- and even third-chance points for the Patriots.
“(Rebounding) was the number one thing on our board,” the AC coach said. “Through two games we were even on rebounds, and we said that’s got to change. We just said we need to get better on the glass and that we aren’t going to beat really good teams if we’re even on the boards.”
The two team’s defenses forced many looks from the outside, as the two teams combined to go 18-for-57 from the 3-point range. Despite finishing 10-for-31 from beyond the arc, AC still shot 46.7% from the floor, making 18 of their 29 shots inside the 3-point line.
Asher hasn’t got to have a lot of court time together, but he’s still got the Eagles looking solid in what has been a tough schedule to open his first season as Wood River’s coach.
“We didn’t play a game this summer because of COVID, and then me getting hired late and everything made us focus on ourselves. That was our third game together...and everything is starting to come; it’s part of the process. We’re just learning day-by-day, taking baby steps along the day and trying to figure out what it takes to get to that level.”
Adams Central moves above .500 with the win, and the Patriots will start preparing for an eventful weekend, when they host Gering and then go to Winnebago for a tough outing.
“It’s an opportunity to make a statement, when you play somebody new — we’ve never played Gering,” Foster said. “And then going out to Winnabego is going to be a challenge for our kids to be focused and ready for the long trip. (Winnebago is) going to play really well; I know they didn’t play well last year, and they’re prideful, so they’re going to be motivated to play well.”
Wood River (1-2).............10 15 9 11 — 45
Adams Central (2-1).....19 25 15 13 — 72
Wood River (45)
Aiden Graves 1-6 2-4 4, Caleb Paulk 3-6 3-3 9, Cayleb Stewart 3-8 2-4 10, Austin Buettner 1-6 2-4 5, Easton Graves 3-7 0-0 9, Cade Huxtable 2-3 0-0 6, Josh Luehr 0-3 1-2 1, Kevan Peters 0-1 1-2 1, Reid Graves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-41 11-19 45.
Adams Central (72)
Tyler Slechta 6-11 0-0 12, Lucas Bohlen 5-11 1-1 15, Paul Fago 8-13 3-4 21, Jacob Eckhardt 1-7 0-0 3, Dante Boelhower 4-6 0-0 10, Sam Dierks 3-7 0-0 8, Jayden Teichmeier 1-2 0-0 3, Holden O’Dey 0-1 0-0 0, Grant Trausch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 28-60 6-7 72.
Three-point field goals — WR 8-27 (A. Graves 0-4, Stewart 2-7, Buettner 1-6, E. Graves 3-5, Huxtable 0-2, R. Graves 0-1); AC 10-31 (Slechta 0-1, Bohlen 4-9, Fago 2-6, Eckhardt 1-6, Dierks 2-4, Nate Sughroue 0-1, Teichmeier 1-2, O’Dey 0-1, Trausch 0-1). Rebounds — WR 23 (Paulk 6), AC 35 (Fago 8).
