Turnovers during the holidays are sweet.
Turnovers on the basketball court are rotten and inexcusable.
Ask Adams Central, which, after Saturday, has lost three of its last four games largely due to its ball handling mishaps and poor focus.
The Patriots’ 44 turnovers in the last eight quarters have proved costly. Their 10 in Saturday’s first quarter virtually handed the victory over to Class C-1 No. 5 O’Neill (8-1).
The Eagles stumbled only for a handful of minutes while dominating the rest in a 57-38 romp.
“When we’re turning the ball over like that, there is nothing we can do offensively that will change it,” said AC head coach Evan Smith. “A lot of it was unforced stuff that we were dribbling the ball off of our foot or making lazy passes. When we’re playing like that, anybody can beat us.”
O’Neill brought out a press defense and flustered AC, which appeared to still be recovering from its loss to Broken Bow in the holiday tournament final.
Adams Central was outshot 17-8 in the first quarter and amassed just four points.
All afternoon, the Patriots, ranked seventh in C-1, hardly looked like a team that has been to back-to-back state tournaments and was last year’s third-place finisher.
Surrendering second chances, stagnant offense, and careless mistakes were all a recipe for disaster Saturday.
“A lot of that goes back to O’Neill’s defense,” Smith said, “but we’ve got to be smarter and stronger with the ball in those situations and obviously we weren’t.”
The Patriots were out-rebounded 33-27; the difference likely in the offensive rebounding category where the smaller Eagles scooped and scored multiple times for easy put-backs.
“Kind of all those nightmarish things as a coach (that) everything you work on and talk about all week didn’t come to fruition there when it came to game time,” Smith said.
AC pieced together three solid minutes of basketball to end the first half, which helped close the gap to single digits after Libby Trausch scored with a minute to go in thee second quarter.
“We just limited turnovers,” Smith said. “We gave ourselves opportunities to shoot at least, to get some shots up. I think that was a big part of it. When you limit those turnovers, you’re limiting their chances for buckets, especially their fast break stuff, which they did a good job with.”
But aside from the half-ending spurt, the Patriots were left in the dust by O’Neill’s speedy guards and transition play.
“Part of that’s on me not having the girls better prepared,” Smith said, “but we’ve got to have some girls that step up and make plays and we didn’t do that.”
O’Neill published four scorers in double figures, led by Alyssa Eichelberger’s 14. Meg Schluns and Lauren Young poured in 13 apiece. Blair Gutshall added 11.
Jess Babcock posted 10 points for the Patriots and Trausch eight.
Adams Central wasn’t afforded the chance to play its brand of basketball, which includes feeding the post and using the interior. O’Neill’s defense held firm and the Patriots also shied from dribbling down hill.
In the same token, the Eagles had their way with AC’s posts offensively.
“I thought we were kind of soft today, allowing the drive to happen. Where they were able to get inside on us so many times and they finish so well around the rim,” Smith said.
The Eagles were within reach heading to the fourth, leading by 13. But a triple by Gutshall with 5:30 left proved to be the dagger. It extended the margin to 17, and a minute later it was the largest of the afternoon at 21.
OHS (8-1).............18 9 16 14 — 57
AC (8-4).................4 15 11 8 — 38
O’Neill (57)
Alyssa Eichelberger 7-21 0-0 14, Meg Schluns 5-9 2-4 13, Zelie Sorensen 2-3 0-0 4, Blair Gutshall 5-13 0-0 11, Lauren Young 2-7 9-9 13, Kiersten Welke 0-4 0-0 0, Ashley Pischel 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 22-59 11-13 57.
Adams Central (38)
Jess Babcock 5-7 0-0 10, Libby Trausch 4-11 0-0 8, Rachel Goodon 2-3 0-1 4, Caitlyn Scott 0-5 0-2 0, Cami Wellensiek 0-1 0-0 0, Abby Stroh 1-1 0-3 2, Lauryn Scott 1-4 3-3 5, Brianna Stroh 1-1 0-0 2, Kadi Kimberly 1-1 0-0 3, Kylie Lancaster 2-2 0-0 4. Totals: 17-36 3-9 38.
Three-point goals — O 2-15 (Eichelberger 0-5, Schluns 1-1, Gutshall 1-3, Young 0-2, Welke 0-4); AC 1-6 (Babcock 0-1, C. Scott 0-4, Kimberly 1-1). Rebounds — O 33 (Schluns 7); AC 27 (Trausch 6); Turnovers — O 10; AC 25.
