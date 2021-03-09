Last year’s boys state basketball tournament was the first prep sporting event in the state to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in its early stages. After the girls tourney proceeded as normal, only immediate family and grandparents were allowed to spectate the boys competition.
Obviously, the hard decision was the right call, but it did result in quieter arenas and even affected some teams’ energy levels. It was an eerie preview of the silent spring sports season that soon followed.
Quickly events, tournaments, activities all began disappearing from schedules. Even the biggest stages of the sports world — March Madness, the NBA season, etc. — were all put on hold or canceled. I still vividly remember highlights of the Nebraska high school state basketball tournament being played on ESPN’s SportsCenter, as it was one of the very few, if not the only sporting event taking place in the nation at the time.
But now, we are finally seeing some progress. Though masks are still required at this year’s boys state tournament, it’s well worth the small sacrifice to get to see in person the players reap the benefits of their hard work throughout the season. The boys tourney is the only state competition thus far this year that’s going to have more spectators than it had last season.
Last year, Adams Central went into the tournament as the No. 1 seed, with just one loss on the season. Unfortunately for the Patriots, rare and untimely cold shooting led to a semifinal loss to Ogallala.
AC lost just one starter from that semifinal team from last year, and this season’s squad is finding its success using the same recipe: suffocating defense and a team-first mentality on offense.
The Patriots — the lone Tribland qualifiers to earn a trip to Lincoln this winter — have been a blueprint for an effective 1-3-1 defense in recent seasons, and this year is no different, but their man-to-man defense is just as fierce and may even be overlooked by most teams just because of how impressive the zone defense is. Adams Central is allowing 38.5 points per game this season. Dante Boelhower (65) and Tyler Slechta (63) have racked up the second- and third-most steals, respectively, among players on state qualifying teams in this year’s tourney.
Offensively, AC has hung its hat on being able to share the ball. Head coach Zac Foster said any one of his players could be the team’s leading scorer on any given night, and he’s right. Seven different Patriots have had the team-high in points this season, with Lucas Bohlen and Tyler Slechta being the only ones to do it more than four times.
Bohlen leads the team with 12 points per game, while Slechta adds 10.7 and Cam Foster tallies 10.2 per contest. Boelhower along with Paul Fago, who transferred from St. Cecilia this year, both average more than eight points per game. Fago, a junior, is the only one of those five that isn’t a senior.
Adams Central enters this year’s Class C-1 tournament as the No. 3 seed and open its run at the title with a rematch against sixth-seeded St. Paul. Earlier in the year, the Patriots beat the Wildcats 46-33 after getting out to a big lead in the first quarter.
St. Paul has been held below 42 points only twice this season; once against C-2 favorite Grand Island Central Catholic and again in the game vs. AC. After the game against the Patriots, the Wildcats exceeded the 60-point mark nine times and averaged 58.1 points per outing.
A pair of senior guards are the big reasons for St. Paul’s 23-2 record. Thomas Wroblewski scores at a 16.9 point per game clip while Andy Poss pours in 11.8 per contest. Wroblewski also tallies 4.1 rebounds per game and leads the team with 88 assists and 73 steals — which leads the C-1 qualifiers.
Adams Central and St. Paul met in the first round of last year’s state tournament, as well. The Patriots cruised to a 65-42 victory in what was the Wildcats’ first tournament appearance in 23 years. AC, on the other hand, is now competing in its third straight state tourney and seventh in the last 12 years. Adams Central, which placed third last year, has reached the finals just once in program history: 2016, when it fell 63-54 to Bishop Neumann.
Looking at the rest of the class, Auburn claimed the top seed with a 23-0 record, boasting the stingiest defense among qualifiers, as the Bulldogs allow just 32.7 points per game. Auburn, the returning C-1 champions, played in just three games that were decided by fewer than 11 points, and that’s despite having already played three teams in the C-1 bracket — Pierce, Omaha Concordia, and Wayne — and four other state-qualifying teams in other classes.
Auburn will face No. 8 Pierce (21-4) in the first round; the Bulldogs won the regular season meeting 53-41. Milford — the fifth seed and only other unbeaten team in C-1 at 26-0 — will square off with Concordia (21-4), with the winner playing either Pierce or Auburn.
Should the Patriots move on, they’ll face the winner of No. 7 Wayne (22-5) and No. 2 Kearney Catholic (23-2). Adams Central played the Stars in the regular season finale, when Blake Thiele hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds to give Kearney Catholic a 39-36 victory. The loss snapped AC’s 21-game win streak, which was a school record.
All games of the C-1 bracket are at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the championship being at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.