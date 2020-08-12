The Adams Central girls golf team will young and inexperienced this season with one returning golfer and no seniors on the roster.
"I look forward to working with the girls, improving every day and getting to know them," said coach Katie Feezell, who is in her third year at Adams Central.
Junior Emily Stoeger is the only returning golfer with experience.
Others on the team who are up-and-coming are juniors Hailey Vontz, Nola Young and Vanessa Crandell and freshmen Morgan Stoeger and Sydney O'Dey.
The Patriots open their season Aug. 24 at the invitational Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island.
August
24, Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island; 27, at Central City
September
3, Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island; 4, River's Edge Golf Course in North Platte; 10 Awarri Dunes in Kearney; 15 Lochland County Club in Hastings; 18, Minden Country Club; 22, Gibbon Valley View Golf Course; 29, Southern Hills Golf Course in Hastings
October
2, Holdrege Country Club; 4, District meet; 12 State meet; 13 State meet
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.