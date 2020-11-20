Construction continued this week as a new greenhouse at Adams Central High School took shape with hopes of having students using the building by January 2021.
The new structure is located to the west of the school and south of the track. Contractors on Friday started adding the distinctive panels that will help distinguish the metal frame as a greenhouse.
Brandon Jacobitz, agriculture instructor and FFA adviser at Adams Central, said that once the structure is enclosed, the process will be protected from inclement weather. He expects construction to finish within the next four weeks.
The greenhouse features an underground heat transfer system that will help reduce energy costs.
Contractors dug down 3.5 feet into the ground to install 1,800 feet of black tubing and four pipes to serve as an air movement system. The circulation will act like a heat pump, only using air instead of water.
“It’s using the natural heat of the ground,” Jacobitz said. “It will also reduce the humidity and moisture content.”
The greenhouse will have an automatic shade system, automated control system and automated irrigation system. In addition to making it easier to maintain the structure, he said, it also gives students a firsthand look at automated systems that can be used in agriculture.
Adding a greenhouse at the school had been discussed since about two years after the agriculture and FFA programs were brought to Adams Central. Jacobitz said students had learned about other schools being able to work in a greenhouse and asked school officials about it.
Planning for the greenhouse started alongside talks about renovations to the parking lot and school entrance. At that point, Jacobitz said, the goal was simply to keep a greenhouse in mind as plans for the parking lot were made so that any needed underground lines could be installed while other work was being done.
“It started as a way to plan ahead, and it blossomed into saying we would see this thing through,” he said.
But when schools were forced to close in March due to the pandemic, Jacobitz said it helped spur efforts to get the greenhouse under way.
“It allowed me extra time to do the legwork with the greenhouse companies,” he said.
Jacobitz reached out to a close-knit group of ag teachers across Nebraska, and many recommended Stuppy Greenhouse in Kansas City, Missouri, which is where the school got the structure.
W Design Associates in Hastings created the design plans, and Ceres Greenhouse Solutions in Boulder, Colorado, designed the underground heat transfer system used in the building.
Heartland Concrete in Hastings made the foundation, and A-1 Fiberglass provided the piping underground.
“It really was a group effort,” Jacobitz said.
Once complete, the greenhouse will be used for both agricultural production and scientific research.
Jacobitz said this is the first time Ceres has had one of its systems installed for an educational facility. The school has agreed to provide its data to the company as a case study.
For the students, it’s a chance for real-world application of scientific skills. He said the school has a core group of students who are interested in research.
“As soon as we’re up and running, we’re going to be doing tests to measure energy consumption,” Jacobitz said. “It’s going to be great to see them sink their teeth into something that is real.”
Through FFA, students have been working on ag-related research, which has been taken to state and national stages.
Jacobitz said the project wouldn’t have been possible without help from the ag community, school district and others in the area.
“We’ve been fortunate since the start of the ag education and FFA programs to have received a lot of support from the ag community,” he said.
