Adams Central’s cross country teams will be a good mix of veteran and rookie runners this fall.
The girls team has no returning varsity runners, while the boys team returns its top three runners.
“The boys will have a strong team,” head coach Toni Fowler said. “That’ll come from stronger commitment and focus, and better leadership. The girls will hope to show improvement and gain experience.”
Junior Luke Bonifas is the lone returner with state meet experience on the boys side after finishing 18th last fall at Kearney Country Club. A trio of seniors follows in Kyto Warner, Reuben Barry and Tarin Confer. Junior Tristin Klinger is also out for the Patriots.
Fowler said Bonifas “looks really strong.”
“(Luke) had a great summer of running, averaging about 40 miles a week, even during detasseling.”
Fowler said Warner committed to the weight room and ran all summer, as well.
On the girls squad are one junior, two sophomores and a freshman. Sadie Loehr is the junior in the bunch, while Jenna Cecrle and Brook Allen are 10th graders and Addie Cass is a first-year.
“Definitely a building year,” Fowler said of the girls team. “There will definitely be a learning curve.”
Fowler hopes AC can finish in the top half of the Central Conference meet and see some runners qualify for state come October.
2020 schedule
August
28, at GI Northwest invite 4 p.m.
September
3, at Superior invite 4:55 p.m.; 11, at Aurora invite 4:15 p.m.; 17, at Fillmore Central invite 5 p.m.; 22, at Raymond Central invite 4 p.m.; 28, at UNK invite 1 p.m.
October
1, at York invite 4 p.m.; 7, at Central Conference meet at Northwest 4 p.m.; 15, at district meet
