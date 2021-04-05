Adams Central’s baseball team has practiced more than it has played, which might sound like an obvious statement, but at this point — entering three weeks into the spring season — the Patriots would like to have more games under their belt.
Sitting at just 2-2 after Monday’s 7-5 win over Platteview, the youthful AC squad has undoubtedly learned through its handful of games — the first few in program history, mind you — but many other teams have played double that amount.
“Honestly, the most important thing for us is just getting out on the field,” said head coach Travis McCarter. “We practice on a softball field and this week we’re finally getting out to a regular-sized baseball field. It’ll allow us to work on some things that we haven’t really spent a lot of time on.”
The Patriots opened the year at Smith Complex with a 14-8 win over Omaha South, but dropped consecutive games by a combined 23 runs before Monday’s triumph.
The first-year program certainly has hoops to jump through, not the least of which is a group stocked with underclassmen who are new to varsity competition.
At Duncan Field on Monday afternoon, a pair of young arms helped lead AC to its second win.
Sophomore Creighton Jacobitz pitched a solid four innings and reached the fifth where freshman Lucas Gabriel took over and limited the damage during Platteview’s rally.
Jacobitz, a crafty, lanky lefty, struck out four batters, walked three and hit one. He allowed five runs on five hits. Trouble struck him when the Trojans drew a lead off walk and followed it with two infield singles and a double. Alex Draper’s two-bagger plated two runs and McCarter brought on Gabriel.
The right-handed freshman faced 11 batters and permitted only two on base — both on defensive errors. Gabriel escaped the fifth with a strikeout that produced a run due to the dropped third strike rule; a sacrifice fly; and, after an error, a ground ball.
Gabriel worked around a one-out error in the sixth and then finalized the outcome by inducing two foul fly outs to left field — the first of which required a diving effort by Jayden Teichmeier — and a strikeout.
McCarter said Jacobitz and Gabriel have been a nice duo thus far.
“That’s the third time (Gabriel) has relieved Creighton and we’ve kind of stuck with that routine,” McCarter said. “Gabriel always does a nice job coming in and throws quality strikes. What I really like is his two-strike curveball... He competes hard and is a kid that probably should be starting for us.”
McCarter has used six pitchers thus far, but knows he has more on his roster. However, some of them are required at other positions for the time being.
“I want to see what those kids look like (on the mound),” he said.
After Platteview scored first on a single by Charles Crisp, Macrae Huyser plated Teichmeier, who doubled, in the bottom of the first to tie the game.
In the third, Nick Conant began the Patriot’s five-run outburst with a single. Teichmeier, who was 2-for-4, scored him with a hit back up he box. Huyser singled, and Kayleb Sauer scored Teichmeier with his fielder’s choice. Hyatt Collins brought in Huyser with a one-bagger and Sauer came around to score on Isaac Meyer’s groundout. Jacobitz capped the frame with an RBI single that scored Collins.
“I think it was just putting pressure on the other team,” McCarter said. “Hitting is contagious, in my opinion. You put the ball in play and make them work.”
After their lead was trimmed to one in the top half, the Patriots notched an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. Meyer’s one-out walk and back-to-back errors by the Trojans doubled the lead.
PHS (2-6)..........100 040 0 — 5 5 4
AC (2-2)............105 010 x — 7 9 2
W — Creighton Jacobitz. L — Colton Johnson.
2B — AC, Teichmeier. P, Draper.
