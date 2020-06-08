While it’s still unknown how the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, will affect schools in the fall, the Adams Central Board of Education hopes to make the experience as normal as possible for students.
Superintendent Shawn Scott discussed potential issues with the board on Monday at its regular meeting.
“We want school open,” he said. “There are probably going to be concessions made, but we’d like to make it as normal as possible.”
Scott has been meeting with organizations across the state, including the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association (NRCSA), to talk about several issues that will need to be addressed.
There are aspects of transportation, food service and personnel to consider. What happens if a staff member or student contracts the virus? How many students can be on a bus? How will parents react if there is a resurgence in the fall as health officials predict? What about substitute teachers?
Without direction available from the state at this time, Scott said, committees in the state organizations have been discussing options in three categories: being in school as normal, being in school with modifications, or going to online learning.
“We want to have those things written out,” Scott said. “There’s a lot of little things to consider.”
Board member Chris Wahlmeier said he would prefer to have students back in the classroom to return to normal as much as possible.
He acknowledged that could be a challenge considering how much things have changed in the three months since outbreaks began in the United States. It will be more than two more months before students will return to school.
“There’s going to be a lot of things happening,” he said.
Scott said upcoming changes in health recommendations may require the board to act on changes needed for the fall. He hopes to have information from the state to bring to the board at its July meeting, but said a special meeting may be needed if the timing is such that the board would need to take action after that date.
High School Principal Dave Barrett said school officials will need to have plans for students being in the classroom, but a backup plan for online in case there is an outbreak.
“The sooner, the better, so they know what it’s going to look like,” Barrett said.
He believes the state should allow for variance between individual communities. Trying to make one size fit all could have a negative impact for some school districts.
“Every community is different,” Barrett said. “What works for us may not work for Hastings High or OPS (Omaha Public Schools).”
The board also thanked Barrett for his years of service to the district during the meeting.
“It’s been great having you here,” board President Dave Johnson said. “The way you put kids in front of everything is obvious. The school will miss you.”
Barrett, who is retiring this summer, said that Adams Central was a great school district when he started and his job was to maintain that level of excellence while finding ways to improve.
“I hope that is something that will continue,” he said.
