LINCOLN — Toughness. Mental and physical toughness. Adams Central needed both for every second of the 38-minute first-round matchup with St. Paul.
The two teams have become plenty familiar with one another over the last two seasons, and both squads played at an elite level Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the Class C-1 state tournament’s final game of the first round. The Wildcats went toe-to-toe with the third-seeded Patriots, but Adams Central buckled down for the final 12 minutes, holding on for a 63-56 victory and advancing to its second straight semifinals.
“That was an amazing game,” said AC head coach Zac Foster. “Hats off to St. Paul; we’ve had so many battles with them over the years — five times in the last two years... We just told our guys we were so proud of them because we just kept taking their punches, taking their punches and hanging in there. We made a lot of mistakes, but I just thought it was the consistency of the guys to hang in there.
“It takes mental toughness to win at this level, to win in March. I thought that was on display by both teams. It’s a shame somebody had to lose that game, the way St. Paul played as well.”
AC’s Lucas Bohlen was the epitome of the Patriots’ determined effort to do anything to get the W. In the third quarter, Bohlen was fouled hard into the gym floor and left the game to receive stitches on his chin. But he got back on the court as soon as he could and was ripping down a team-high five rebounds in the fourth and overtime periods.
“I hit my chin on the ground, and it kind of hurt a little bit,” Bohlen said with a grin. “But I was back on the court ready to go. It’s better being on the court than to be on the baseline getting stitched up.”
The gritty performance was capped off with an 8-for-8 effort from the free-throw line in overtime alone, as Bohlen totaled a team-high 18 points.
“What a great kid. Making those free throws in that situation takes courage and it takes a kid that’s earned the right to take them by practicing. He’s a kid that’s put a lot of time in the game,” the AC coach said. “To see him fall down and get cut and have to get stitches and come back and do that, it’s storybook. We’re proud of him.”
The Patriots had to make adjustments throughout the game. In the opening quarter, it was evident early that St. Paul was well prepared for the Patriots’ ferocious 1-3-1 defense. The Wildcats’ passes cut through the zone with surgical precision throughout the first quarter, as they finished the period 7-for-12 from the floor.
With St. Paul finding high-percentage shots in the paint, the Patriots switched to a man defense, which slowed down the Wildcats’ offense.
“We had to go man because (Andy) Poss was just killing us. He was playing at an all-state level, and they had a really good plan. It just really hurt us with what we were doing in the zone,” Foster said.
But it was that same 1-3-1 defense that befuddled the Wildcats in the fourth quarter. The suffocating pressure from the zone forced St. Paul to commit four turnovers on its first five possessions. The Patriots didn’t even allow a field goal until there were 55 seconds remaining.
“As the game went on, I kept thinking, ‘How are we going to change momentum?’ And our zone is the best thing we do, and we went back to it,” Foster said. “We got stops in it, and it really kind of swung the energy back in our favor.”
Fueled by the defense, the Patriots went on a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to take a 48-44 lead, but a pair of Wildcat field goals in the final minute forced overtime.
St. Paul seized the momentum immediately with an old fashioned three-point play, but Adams Central answered with a bucket from Tyler Slechta and a momentum changing 3-pointer from Paul Fago. The big shot came with 2:37 left in the game and gave AC a 53-51 advantage.
“It was going back and forth the whole game; we just had to keep our composure down the stretch,” Bohlen said. “We finally got some stuff down to stop them and it ended up working in the long run.”
Bohlen then helped Adams Central take command of the game from the charity stripe and put away the Wildcats in a grueling battle, which saw 19 lead changes.
“We’re just so blessed to have the kids that we do that are ultimate competitors because it took ultimate competitiveness to hang in there and take (St. Paul’s) punches,” Foster said. “Against a team like that, we just kept preaching stops and rebounds... I thought as the game went on, we just continued to make a few more tough plays, a few more tough plays and we made enough tough plays to win.”
Bohlen’s 18 points and six rebounds led the Patriots, while Slechta poured in 16 points and Cam Foster added 15.
St. Paul’s leading scorer on the season, Thomas Wroblewski totaled 19 points while Andy Poss led the team with 21.
The Patriots left every bit of the fight they had in them on the court, and their reward is a trip to the semifinals and — perhaps even more importantly — a day off. With the tournament being stretched out to five days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the semifinal game won’t be until 11:15 a.m. on Friday. A fact that pleases a tired AC team.
“With the new schedule we’re happy as heck right now that we have a day off,” Foster said. “With Wayne, as coaches we have to burn the midnight oil and kind of get a plan. They’re very good...They’re very well coached and have great history in their program and they’re playing as well as anybody right now. It’s going to take our best to beat them Friday.”
St. Paul (23-3)...18 13 13 4 8 — 56
AC (25-2)...........17 16 8 7 15 — 63
St. Paul (56)
Thomas Wroblewski 19, Andy Poss 21, Elijah Larson 2, Logan Vogel 7, Jaxson Klininsmith 7
Adams Central (63)
Tyler Slechta 16, Lucas Bohlen 18, Jacob Eckhardt 2, Dante Boelhower 5, Cam Foster 15, Paul Fago 7
