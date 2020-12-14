Adams Central Public Schools took another step toward saving taxpayers nearly $1 million by refinancing bonds with a pair of resolutions approved Monday during the AC Board of Education meeting.
The board voted to call for the early redemption of the school district’s outstanding bonds from the construction of the elementary school and authorize the issuance of new bonds not to exceed $9.05 million for the purpose of refunding those bonds.
Tobin Buchanan of First National Capital Markets attended the meeting to explain the proposal and answer any questions. In November, the board approved a municipal adviser contract with First National Capital Markets.
“The rates have gotten so low that even the taxable bond rates are low enough that it makes some sense to replace nontaxable bonds with taxable bonds at lower rates,” he said.
In May 2016, voters passed a $19.7 million bond issue to build a single-site elementary that replaced the district’s three smaller elementary schools. The new school was built on a 28-acre parcel across the road from the junior/senior high school and houses all of the district’s students in grades kindergarten through 6.
Buchanan explained that the school took out two sets of bonds during the construction, one in 2016 and another in 2017. He said there wouldn’t be as much potential for savings in the 2016 bonds as there is for the 2017 bonds. While the 2016 bonds potentially could be refinanced to save about $150,000, he said, redoing the 2017 set could provide about $940,000 in savings. The savings were estimated after factoring in the costs involved.
He said the end result may be lower due to other organizations using a similar tactic to reduce bond interest.
“You’re not the only ones thinking about doing this right now,” he said. “The market’s getting pretty flooded with people wanting to do this.”
But Buchanan said there is still potential for significant savings by refinancing the 2017 set of bonds.
The resolutions passed by the board Monday provide authorization for the transactions, but those won’t be finalized until more concrete numbers are calculated. Buchanan said they will wait until the banks reopen in January 2021 after the holiday break to examine the current market conditions. He said the board will be able to target a threshold in savings potential and then First National will make the transaction when those savings can be realized.
“We’ll be strategic in watching what’s going on and hit the sweet spot to save as much as we can,” he said.
Buchanan explained two main ways the transaction could be completed. A traditional underwriter could be used, who usually is asked to offer the bonds to local banks first, or the sale could be made public using bids, which could produce better results at the expense of not being able to select who purchases the bonds.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said refinancing the bonds has the potential to save taxpayers a significant amount over the life of the bonds. He heard about other schools refinancing bonds in a similar fashion and contacted Buchanan, who was preparing to contact Adams Central with the proposal.
“When you can do some good things for the patrons of the district, it’s well worth it,” Scott said. “We’re trying to manage the bonds in the best way we can.”
In other business, the board:
- Adopted the master board calendar for 2021.
- Approved the 2021-22 negotiated agreement with the Adams Central Education Association. The total package increase is 2.82% with a base salary set at $38,100.
- Renewed the contract of the superintendent.
The next regular meeting will be Jan. 11, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.
