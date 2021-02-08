The Adams Central Board of Education opted to purchase a new traditional school bus rather than a used charter bus at its meeting on Monday.
The board voted 4-1 to approve the quote for a 2022 Thomas Saf-T-Liner Bus at a maximum price of $145,685 after voting 3-2 against a motion to purchase a 2015 charter bus from Coachmasters for $227,450.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said the bus will replace a 20-year-old bus in the district’s fleet.
He said it was good to see the board have a healthy discussion about the topic, weighing the pros and cons of each option.
Board Vice President Chad Trausch explained that the building committee met with representatives from Coachmasters who brought the charter bus for a test drive.
Board member Chris Wahlmeier was a member of that committee and said the charter bus was more spacious than a traditional yellow bus, allowing him to stand up inside without hitting his head. It also would provide more leg room for passengers.
“It would be a much more comfortable ride for our teams,” he said. “It seemed like the better option.”
He said a traditional yellow school bus has an expected life span of 150,000 miles, but the charter bus can last about 1 million miles. Factoring in the time between replacement vehicles, he said it would be worth the additional upfront cost. He noted that the school in North Platte has a charter bus from 1967 that it still uses.
“I just feel like we’re laying out more money but it’s the smarter financial decision,” he said.
Trausch said the district only uses a bus around 8,000 miles a year, making it unlikely that the bus would reach 1 million miles before the district would want to replace it. As a vehicle, he said, a charter bus would depreciate in value quickly.
The charter bus would offer more capacity for passengers, seating 56 people, each with seat belts, high-back seats and arm rests. The traditional yellow school bus seats 48.
The added capacity could allow the school to take a single bus instead of two in several situations, though Board President Dave Johnson noted they would expect a 10-15% increase in operating costs compared to a school bus.
But Trausch said a single charter bus also could cause conflict among students if two teams were using buses at the same time. For example, if the boys and girls basketball teams were playing at the same time, which would be able to use the charter bus?
He said Adams Central is lucky to be located in the middle of its competitors. While the school has had longer trips recently, he said it may be better to rent a charter bus for longer trips.
Wahlmeier said he envisioned the district would purchase another charter bus in the future for a total of two yellow buses and two charter buses in the fleet.
Board member Tim O’Dey said he was concerned with the larger purchase price of the charter bus as well as the additional operating costs.
“I have a hard time spending $82,000 more for convenience, comfort and perception,” he said. “I think there’s better ways to spend $82,000. I don’t know that we’ll get much educational value out of a bus.”
O’Dey said the purchase would set a precedent that would cost the district extra money when the charter bus needed to be replaced. Students would come to expect a charter bus and the district would be less likely to go back to a yellow bus. While there’s only an $82,000 difference now, he said the market prices may be higher in the future.
Johnson said the higher seats in the charter bus puts the impact zone much higher for added safety in the event of a crash. It also has large emergency exit windows so two people can go out at a time.
He said the charter bus has the ability to perform a little better in cold weather and received high marks from other school districts who use them. The charter bus also would have a bathroom in case of emergency.
Johnson said there is also a pride factor in being able to have a luxury bus with a wrap to identify it as Adams Central property.
“I think it’s nice to have a nice school piece of equipment,” he said. “I’m not going to shy away from us putting our money into something like that. It’s a symbol of our pride.”
He said the sale price was also a factor in his support. The board examined a charter bus with similar age and mileage a few years ago, but the cost was around $300,000. With the travel industry lagging due to the novel coronavirus disease, he said, it would be a good time to make the purchase. A new bus like this would cost around $625,000.
“At $227,000, I think this is an excellent opportunity to acquire an upgrade in transportation,” Johnson said.
Board member Janice Niemeyer said the lower price of this specific charter bus isn’t enough of a reason to justify the additional cost. She said the school teams don’t travel far enough to make the added features necessary.
“Would I buy something on sale, just because it’s on sale?” she said. “I think it’s more extravagant than we need.”
In other business, the board:
- Adopted a capacity resolution for the 2021-22 school year.
- Renewed contracts for district principals and directors.
- Approved the 2021-22 school calendar.
- Approved a contract for Matt Overmiller as a teacher for the 2021-22 school year.
- Approved the purchase and update of video boards for the gym.
The next regular meeting will be March 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.