Although their final year was disrupted by a global pandemic, members of the Class of 2020 accomplished much in their time in high school, salutatorian Micah Gengenbach said during his address at a graduation ceremony Sunday at Adams Central Junior/Senior High School.
After schools across Nebraska were closed in March, Adams Central transitioned to online classes for the remainder of the academic year. Adams Central’s graduation originally was scheduled for May 10, but was postponed due to directed health measures that had been implemented in the area at the time.
“The two-and-a-half months of online learning does not take away from the times we shared here,” Gengenbach said. “I truly enjoyed my high school experience.”
Along with the achievements his classmates had in various sports and music, he said the class found academic success highlighted by Drake Vorderstrasse becoming the state president and then national vice president for the Future Business Leaders of America.
He thanked the teachers, staff and parents for providing assistance and support through the years.
“We may be leaving you, but you helped shape us into the young adults we’ve become,” he said. “For that, we thank you.”
Valedictorian Morgan Baker said the unusual circumstances surrounding their final year will make it unforgettable.
“We were unable to enjoy the last of high school because we didn’t even realize it was over,” she said. “Honestly, everything happened so fast that we weren’t even able to process it. No one expected senior year to look like this.”
While some may attribute the class’ achievements to raw talent, Baker said it takes more than talent to be successful. More than half the class graduated with a 4.0 grade point average. She listed characteristics that helped the class including work ethic, determination, passion, perseverance and resilience.
Baker said her fellow classmates didn’t shy away from hard work.
“For this senior class, working hard has almost become automatic,” she said. “Once a goal is set, it becomes a priority and these students are committed to achieve each and every one of their goals.”
She said students had to be determined to find the time to tackle the various extracurricular activities many students in the class pursued. Passion fueled this determination. Perseverance meant never giving up even when obstacles seemed too large to overcome.
She added resilience to the list after the students ended up facing a pandemic to cap their senior year.
“We’ve adapted to the change and at times embraced it,” she said. “I encourage all of you to continue to show work ethic, determination, passion, perseverance and now resilience in whatever you choose to pursue.”
Eighty-three seniors graduated at Adams Central this year. The rescheduled ceremony saw some changes to adapt to the limitations of current directed health measures. The processional and recessional music was pre-recorded. Vocal selections were shown by video with choir students arranged in nine individual blocks in the video.
Superintendent Shawn Scott told the seniors that after the ceremony, they no longer would be seniors. They would be Adams Central alumni.
“The alumni of Adams Central are some of the best people you will ever meet,” he said.
