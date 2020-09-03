Adams Central surely sat around longer between volleyball matches Thursday than it took the Patriots to win both of theirs.
The Patriots (5-0) flat-out dominated their triangular, sweeping both Ravenna (25-13, 25-14) and Gibbon (25-4, 25-9) to remain unbeaten on the young season.
What elevated the Patriots was their serving and passing. There were hardly any serve receptions AC had difficulty handling, and the serving from the Patriots' back line was stellar.
"Looking at the serving, I was just so impressed," AC head coach Libby Lollman said. "I know we talked about it last time, but (we're) just taking care of our side."
For the evening, Adams Central dealt 24 aces and had just seven service errors.
"I didn't know that," Lollman said through a smile. "That sounds about right."
The Patriots opened with five aces against Ravenna and closed with 19 versus Gibbon.
"We didn't miss a whole lot of serves today," said senior Caitlyn Scott. "If we did, they were aggressive serves and I think we have really stressed that in practice over the years — try to get a ball in but make it competitive at the same time. We don't want to send lollipop serves over the net."
Lauryn Scott led the way with a combined eight service aces to go along with five kills. The younger Scott served all three of her aces versus the Bluejays in a seven-point swing by the Patriots in the second set. Then, against the Buffaloes, she headed a 13-0 run in the first set with four aces and 12 serves inbounds.
Caitlyn Scott took the serving baton in the second set against Gibbon, serving successfully on 11 straight AC points with three aces.
The Patriots trailed 5-2 out of the gate in set two, but a 5-0 run served by Lauryn Scott gave way for her older sister, who earned the Patriots back the serve with a kill.
"We've just got to get the ball in and give ourselves a chance to play defense," Caitlyn said. "We have the hitters, we have the blockers, we have the defense — just get a ball in and we can get some points off of it."
The Patriots also pounded 20 kills against Gibbon, with a high of eight coming from Emma Estrada.
Lollman credited her libero, Morgan Burr, for the Patriots' offensive efficiency all night.
"I've been super impressed with (her)," Lollman said of Burr, who had eight digs on the night. "She's passing phenomenally; that's what's keeping us in system and giving us all of these options."
The Patriots played with the same vigor to open the triangular, scoring six of the first seven points of the match.
Adams Central benefited from plenty of unforced errors, as well, but placed 22 kills and stuffed the Bluejays 10 times at the net.
Cami Wellensiek recorded three blocks in the first set against Ravenna and added a pair of kills.
Caitlyn Scott, who led with nine kills, tacked on four blocks, while Babcock, Lauryn Scott, and Rachel Goodon each registered one block.
Elizabeth Anderson dished out 13 assists and Chelsey Wiseman accounted for six.
After being knotted at 9-9 in set one, the Patriots allowed just four more points to the Bluejays and scurried to a 25-13 win.
An 8-0 burst with Babcock serving distanced AC in the second frame. Then, Lauryn Scott got hot from the line and AC cruised into the intermission, which was extended due to a three-set battle between Gibbon and Ravenna.
Gibbon outlasted the Bluejays, despite finishing on the short side of a 32-30 first set. The Buffaloes rallied for wins by 25-13 and 25-19 to take the match.
Game one
RAV (1-2).............13 14
AC (4-0)...............25 25
Ravenna (kills-aces-blocks)
Tori Sklenar 2-0-0, Kennedy Hurt 2-0-0, Tristin Nelson 0-0-0, Callie Coulter 4-0-1, Ashlyn Fiddelke 2-0-1, Aspyn Wick 1-0-1/2, Brooklin Cox 0-1-0, Claire Coulter 1-0-1/2. Totals: 12-1-2.
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Chelsey Wiseman 0-0-0, Hannah Gengenbach 1-0-0, Morgan Burr 0-1-0, Jessica Babcock 4-1-1, Elizabeth Anderson 0-0-0, Caitlyn Scott 9-0-4, Cami Wellensiek 2-0-3, Lauryn Scott 3-3-0, Rachel Goodon 1-0-1, Emma Estrada 2-0-1, Jady Gannon 0-0-0. Totals: 22-5-10.
Assists — R, Cox 8, M. Fiddelke 3, A. Fiddelke 1. AC, Anderson 13, Wiseman 6, Burr 2.
Game two
GIB (3-1)...............30 25 25
RAV (1-3)...............32 13 19
Game three
GIB (3-2)...............5 9
AC (5-0)................25 25
Gibbon (kills-aces-blocks)
Samantha Walker 2-2-0, Ashlyn Dealey 3-0-0, Emma Kucera 0-0-1, Desirae Nunez 0-0-0, Jalyssa Gillming 0-0-0, Yanira Lazo 0-0-0. Totals: 5-2-1.
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Chelsey Wiseman 0-0-0, Hannah Gengenbach 0-0-0, Morgan Burr 0-1-0, Jessica Babcock 4-0-1, Elizabeth Anderson 0-1-0, Caitlyn Scott 6-5-2, Cami Wellensiek 0-0-0, Lauryn Scott 2-5-0, Rachel Goodon 0-0-0, Emma Estrada 8-2-0, Jady Gannon 0-0-0. Totals: 20-19-3.
Assists — G, Gillming 5. AC, Wiseman 15, Anderson 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.