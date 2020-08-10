Adams Central Public Schools is looking to implement an anonymous tip line to get feedback from students.
High School Principal Scott Harrington told the Adams Central Board of Education about the system at its meeting Monday.
Harrington said students or any other concerned parties will be able to use the system to report bullying, harassment and more. Adding a way to receive anonymous tips from students will help address a deficiency noted in previous evaluations of the school.
"It's a nice piece that's going to help us move forward in our school improvement," he said.
By analyzing the locations of tips, Harrington said school officials may be able to pinpoint any problematic areas and make changes to address concerns.
He has used the system in the past and said it doesn't generate a lot of tips, but it provides a safe way for students to help friends who may be struggling with an issue of some kind.
"Hopefully, kids take advantage of it," Harrington said. "We can make sure there's a way for kids to help a friend or help themselves."
Superintendent Shawn Scott said it's another avenue for students to communicate concerns with the district.
"This is a way for us to listen and be responsive," he said.
In other business, the board approved a need for local substitutes, which will allow the school to draw from another pool of candidates to become substitute teachers for the district.
