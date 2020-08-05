Students at Adams Central Junior/Senior High School will see a new face in the halls as Scott Harrington begins his first year as principal.
Since starting in June, the 38-year-old Harrington has been focused on preparing for the opening of school. The main goal is to get the school back to a routine after being disrupted by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic this spring. After that, he said, there will be time to evaluate whether any changes would be appropriate.
“Adams Central is a great school,” he said. “In my mind, it does a lot of things really well. We just want to be able to get back to doing that with the kids in the building.”
Superintendent Shawn Scott said he has been impressed with the enthusiasm Harrington has shown in learning the position.
“He has jumped in with both feet,” Scott said. “We are looking forward to having Mr. Harrington on staff. I think he brings a lot of things to the district that we can benefit from.”
Harrington is replacing former principal Dave Barrett, who retired in June after 40 years in education.
Harrington said he has always been interested in education.
Both his parents were in education. His father had been in agriculture education before moving into the private sector, and his mother retired from the school in St. Paul two years ago.
“Teaching has been pretty strong in our family,” he said. “I love the interaction with staff and kids.”
Harrington earned his undergraduate degree in secondary social sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He went on to Doane University to obtain his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. He also earned an education specialist certificate from Wayne State College.
He started his teaching career at Norris Public Schools, where he taught for 11 years.
During that time, he enjoyed helping other teachers implement new technology in their classrooms and pursued his master’s degree with a plan to move into administration.
“That fostered my love for school leadership,” he said. “I had my administrative degree for quite a while. It was a difficult decision to make the jump. I like to find a place and stay.”
Four years ago, he decided to make the transition and applied to become the principal at Sterling Public Schools in Sterling.
Harrington is originally from St. Paul, and his wife, Lisa, is from Gibbon, so he welcomed the opportunity to move closer to family when the position at Adams Central opened.
“We’re really excited to be back in the area,” he said. “It’s been a dream to be so close to all our families on both sides. We’ve been able to take day trips to see them. We really are thankful for that.”
The couple has four children. The oldest, Elisabeth, is in the third grade, followed by Andrew in the second grade. Next is Stacie in first grade, and the youngest is Hayden in kindergarten.
Lisa had taught business education at Norris before becoming a stay-at-home mom.
With four young kids at home, Harrington said it can be a lot to manage and he is grateful to his wife for bearing the bulk of that responsibility.
“We buy things in quantities of four a lot,” he said with a chuckle. “But it’s also a fun time. These are fun ages to do things together.”
The family will be moving to the Idlewilde area in the next couple weeks.
Harrington said he is looking forward to his first year as principal at Adams Central.
“I’m excited to be part of the Hastings and Adams Central community,” he said. “Everybody has been so welcoming.”
