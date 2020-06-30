In Adams County and across America's heartland, 4-H and the county fair have gone hand in hand for generations. Both 4-H families and the general public associate cattle shows with carnival rides and static exhibit displays with turkey legs and walking tacos.
In this strange year, the symbiotic relationship between 4-H and the entertainment aspects of Adams County Fairfest has been disrupted by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and public health measures aimed at thwarting the spread of the viral infection.
At the end of the day, however, both 4-H and the fair always have existed to provide opportunities for young people — opportunities to learn, grow, and develop the skills and attitudes to become successful adults.
With that in mind, the Adams County 4-H program will push forward this month with a schedule of livestock showings and static exhibit judging to benefit local youth, despite the cancellation (technically, postponement to 2021) of all other aspects of the 2020 fair.
Elizabeth Janning, 4-H and youth development educator for Nebraska Extension in Adams and Webster counties, said Monday that extension staff members and the Adams County 4-H Council have laboriously worked out a plan allowing 4-H’ers to get their animals and other projects in front of judges during July, with the animal shows planned for the week of July 12.
Guidelines and recommendations from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the South Heartland District Health Department will be carefully observed, Janning said — which means, in part, that the animal shows on the Adams County Fairgrounds won't be open to the public.
Static exhibits will be taken to the Adams County Wallace Building, the former school that now houses the Adams County Extension Office. The public won't be allowed to walk through and view the exhibits there, either.
Janning said the plans for all the 4-H events were submitted to South Heartland and approved. She credited South Heartland and the Adams County Agricultural Society, which operates the fairgrounds and had to make the decision regarding Fairfest, with their work trying to help keep the community safe at this unusual time.
“Michele has been great to work with,” Janning said, referring to South Heartland Executive Director Michele Bever.
Under the schedule as planned, July 13 will be the day for sheep and goats to be judged on the fairgrounds. The sheep and goats will be followed by beef animals on July 14, rabbits on July 15, poultry on July 16 and swine on July 17.
The popular ice cream event, which this year will be on Zoom, will be July 15.
Officials will devise a schedule in which a 4-H family with animals of a given species to show will bring all those animals to the fairgrounds at a given time, unload them at the livestock arena, present them to the judge, receive feedback and ribbons, then load back up and leave the premises. The livestock barns won't be used, high-traffic areas will be cleaned according to a schedule, and the number of people present around the arena — including exhibitors, family members, judges, and event workers — will be limited to 37.
The judges will evaluate each animal against his or her idea of what is optimal, and won't be comparing that animal to other animals in the ring, Janning said. Animals won't be separated into classes by weight like usual, and no champions or reserve champions will be designated.
Judges will evaluate the 4-H exhibitors’ showmanship skills in the course of judging their animals, and champion and reserve champion showpeople still will be named.
Janning said the livestock experts who will serve as judges in Adams County are being flexible amid the strange circumstances because they want the 4-H’ers to have the best experience possible.
The judges seem to agree that in-person shows, even in a modified format, are preferable to virtual shows done remotely over the internet, she said.
“It will be different for our judges,” Janning said. “However, they are very willing to do it in this capacity … It’s really about how we can provide opportunities for our youth in this unknown, uncharted territory.”
Janning said that as of Monday, the extension staff and 4-H Council still hadn't finalized show plans for horses or companion animals like dogs, cats and small animals. Further decisions on those topics will be addressed at an upcoming council meeting.
Static exhibits will be dropped off at the Wallace Building south of Hastings July 19-21. Judges will come in over several days’ time to judge the classes like usual, except that food items won't be tasted. Exhibits then will be picked up and taken home July 29-31.
The static exhibit judging is for 4-H only. Open Class competition was canceled for this year.
Four-H’ers had until Tuesday to declare what they would enter in the fair. Janning said she suspected numbers would be down under the circumstances, but that she knows this has been a learning summer for 4-H’ers regardless.
Some families had to make hard decisions about how much money they could afford to spend on projects this year, given the many financial pressures associated with COVID-19, a struggling ag economy, and uncertainty surrounding the fair, Janning said. But those deliberations have helped parents educate their children about economics and the importance of setting priorities, she said.
“As long as parents are being intentional, there’s still a ton of learning that goes into it,” Janning said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.