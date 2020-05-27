Adams County declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon due to the recent extensive rainfall in southwest and northwest Adams County. The towns that were most affected were Holstein, Roseland, Ayr, Kenesaw and north of Kenesaw.
According to a news release from Adams County Emergency Management Director Ron Pughes, no injuries have been reported but if any Adams County resident experienced damage due to this storm, they are encouraged to contact the Office of Emergency Management at 402-461-2360 and report it.
By declaring the State of Emergency, Adams County is reporting a significant amount of damages that may require additional supportive measures from state and federal resources.
Extensive damage to the roads occurred from Kearney County to U.S. Highway 281, and from the Hall to Webster county lines. Bridges and other infrastructures are being inspected and will be reported if damages occurred.
One home in northwest Adams County suffered significant damage due to flooding, as well as surrounding private access roads to homes.
Sandbagging operations were instituted in Holstein to help preserve one residence as well as the city sewer system.
Ayr Campground was compromised and large amounts of debris including cornstalks, trees and branches accumulated on bridges causing water to back up, as well as cause damage to the BNSF trestle bridge north of Ayr.
Several farm grounds were covered in standing water, thus destroying the newly planted crops.
