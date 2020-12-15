Adams County had the best insurance loss ratio for the last five years among the 83 counties served by the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association.
The association is a not-for-profit, member-owned and -operated risk management and self-insurance pool designed by and for Nebraska counties which has been expanded to include other select county-related public agencies.
Marshall Tofte, NIRMA communications and events manager, was on hand during the Adams County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday to present Adams County with the outstanding loss history award plaque for 2020, as well as a $1,000 check to apply toward other loss prevention activities in the future.
Tofte took a photo of the supervisors posing with the award in front of the mural outside the supervisors’ meeting room.
The supervisors themselves were impressed with the honor.
“This is pretty awesome,” Board Chairman Lee Hogan said.
Supervisor Dale Curtis said the achievement was especially impressive because of external factors.
“That’s a hard thing to obtain because you can’t control everything,” he said.
Also during the meeting, the supervisors voted 4-0-2 to approve an architectural services agreement between Adams County and Prochaska and Associates of Omaha for the Adams County Justice Center. The action includes removing references to “former” county board member Scott Thomsen as the contact person for the county, because Thomsen will remain in office until his successor, Harold Johnson, is sworn in on Jan. 7, 2021.
Supervisor Eldon Orthmann was absent. Thomsen and Supervisor Chuck Neumann abstained.
An item to approve a contract with Thomsen to continue working on the justice center project, for which he has served as coordinator for several years, at $1,200 per month was removed from the agenda. According to state statute, the county can’t hire an elected official for such a role while the official is still in office.
In other business, the supervisors:
- Unanimously approved appointing Erika Knott, Neal Gerloff, Robin Stroot and Ashley McCarter to the Extension Board. Gerloff, Stroot and McCarter are new members.
- Unanimously approved, as the board of equalization, five tax list corrections.
- Unanimously approved, as the board of equalization, 306 annual motor vehicle exemptions. That number is down from 312 in the previous year.
Hastings College had the most exemptions with 43. Other agencies with large numbers of exemptions include Mary Lanning Healthcare with 32 and Head Start with 23.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds not to exceed $4.1 million for the long-term financing of the county’s rural road bonds. Including all fees, the interest rate is .95%
- Unanimously approved awarding the bid for six culverts to Contech of Wahoo and Topeka, Kansas, for $20,578. Contech was the lowest of three bids.
- Unanimously approved awarding the county’s 2021 asphalt contract for around six miles to Werner Construction of Hastings for $1.008 million. The county’s portion of the project is $922,585. The project also includes sections in the Juniata and Ayr village limits. Werner had the lowest of two bids.
Unanimously approved closing the courthouse on Dec. 24.
