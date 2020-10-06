In an effort to enable agricultural commerce, but still protect a well-traveled road, members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors approved a new gross weight limit for 11 miles of Showboat Boulevard.
The supervisors voted 7-0 during their regular meeting Tuesday to post the maximum weight limit for Showboat Boulevard from the Glenvil corner at Assumption Road to the Webster County line at 94,000 pounds, but not allow the 15% overage weight made possible through the Nebraska Legislature’s recent passage of LB931.
The stretch of Showboat Boulevard between Assumption Road and U.S. Highway 6 already has a legal load limit of 94,000 pounds.
Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller brought to the board’s attention a resolution the board passed in 2011 to set weight limits for that portion of Showboat Boulevard, which included a gross weight maximum of 80,000 pounds.
Since then, the county repaired the Pauline bridge in 2018, which boosted the bridge’s weight capacity to 100,000 pounds.
“Until this resolution is reconsidered we can’t change the load rating on there,” Miller said. “It was done by the board. It’s got to be removed by the board.”
Board Chairman Lee Hogan, who also chairs the county Roads, Bridges and Weeds committee, said he has received several complaints from farmers in the Pauline area questioning the 80,000-pound load limit, especially when the county rehabilitated the bridge.
He said he had no problem increasing the load limit.
According to LB931, unless posted otherwise, permits may be issued allowing trucks to exceed the maximum weight allowed by law by 15% up to 150 days per year.
“Through LB931 a farmer can, not only through harvest, but just to bring his stored grain to market anytime during the year, but he has to have a permit in his possession issued by the road authority gotten through the treasurer’s office, or as appointed by the road authority,” Miller said.
The road authority is the jurisdictional authority, which in this case is the county board.
Hogan proposed allowing a maximum weight limit of 94,000 pounds, rather than the current limit of 80,000, but then not allowing the 15% overage.
He called a limit of 80,000 pounds unrealistic.
“I think 94,000 is realistic,” he said.
Miller said each road authority has the capability to post its roads accordingly. The signs would state the new limit of 94,000 and that the 15% overage isn’t allowed.
“They have to have a permit for that extra 15%, and the permit would not be available,” she said.
The 15% overage is for roads only, not bridges.
Showboat has the highest volume of traffic of any farm-to-market road in Adams County, because of the farmers who come up to Hastings from the south to deliver loads to CPI and AGP, Miller said.
“You’ve got a lot of out-of-county usage on that roadway,” she said.
Adams County has addressed with minor surfacing to full-blown repairs almost all of the county’s asphalt roads, including long stretches on farm-to-market roads.
“The rest of our asphalt, we have kept it up, we don’t have any emergency spots now,” Miller said.
Miller is targeting work on 12th Street for next year, when the surface there will be 19 years old.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting Miller updated the board on road projects.
She said nearly all 14 miles of asphalt on the county’s docket this year is completed. That includes eight miles on Bladen Avenue, four miles on Holstein Avenue, and a mile-and-three-quarters on Adams Central Avenue.
Shoulder work is being completed on Bladen Avenue, and then minor shoulder fill will be completed on Holstein Avenue.
The county used the seal coat Onyx east of Kenesaw, as well as on Roseland Avenue from U.S. Highway 6 south to the Roseland village limits, and on Smith Avenue north of Kenesaw.
The work was done by a paving crew from Hall Brothers Inc. of Marysville, Kansas.
“It goes down at about bathwater temperature, it doesn’t go down really hot, so any crack sealing we’ve done on that it doesn’t melt it,” Miller said.
In other business Tuesday, the supervisors:
- Unanimously approved release of securities in the amounts of $225,000, $215,000, $2 million and $1 million from Five Points Bank.
- Unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with the Little Blue Natural Resources District for mitigation funding. Adams County owes $4,166.67, which is the county’s portion of the 25% match. That match can be made in-kind through participation. Emergency Management Director Ron Pughes said he thought Adams County would meet the in-kind match requirement and not owe anything.
- Unanimously approved the request from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Police to place a vending machine, which will be located near the first-floor restrooms, as a FOP fundraiser. FOP members will service the vending machine.
- Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, approval of levy rates based on the 2020/2021 budgets filed.
- Unanimously approved an addendum to the SCALES law enforcement interlocal agreement to add Minden.
- Unanimously approved paying a $12,210 invoice from Wellness Partners for payment of a blood draw for 112 county employees, out of the county’s health fund account.
- Unanimously approved an administrative plat for the West Fork North 6th Subdivision on 88th Street, west of U.S. Highway 281.
- Unanimously approved signing quit claim deeds between Adams County and the Frerichs and Kerr families, as well as Laux Land LLC in connection with the southeast truck route.
