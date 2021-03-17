Adams County is looking at establishing a new gravel stockpile with the hope that doing so may minimize price increases in the future.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 during their meeting Tuesday to approve 2021 gravel contracts, awarding contracts to the low bidder of each quadrant.
Northeast, northwest and southwest, as well as the stockpile site at the County Department of Roads office at 415 N. Adams Central Road, would go to Mid-Nebraska Aggregate at a cost of $15.25, $14.47, $15.49 and $14.09 per cubic yard, respectively. The southeast quadrant would go to Deweese Sand and Gravel at $16.74 per cubic yard.
Mid-Nebraska and Deweese Sand and Gravel have been longtime bidders for Adams County’s gravel contracts. Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller was thankful for both companies and said they were good to work with.
Each of the quadrant bids increased by at least 99 cents per cubic yard from the previous year. The northeast quadrant increased by $1.77 per cubic yard.
The county’s stockpile site increased 86 cents per cubic yard.
“We’re fortunate gravel is around, but there are no pits in the county so we are at their mercy,” Miller said.
She asked board members during the bid opening on March 2 not to award contracts because she wanted to contact neighboring counties, which she did.
All counties saw an increase, typically around $1.25 per cubic yard.
Adams County has the same specifications as Buffalo and Hall counties.
Clay, Buffalo and Hall counties all are moving toward hauling more of their own gravel and maintaining stockpile sites.
Kearney County has always done that.
Adams County has the opportunity to start another gravel stockpile site right off of Nebraska Highway 74 at a site in Cottonwood Township, in the southwest part of the county.
“We are going to move forward with additional hauling of our own materials, but we have to get the stockpile sites ready to go,” Miller said.
Adams County has had a fuel surcharge consideration per cubic yard, but took that out three or four years ago.
“Fuel prices stabilized; well, they’re pretty volatile right now,” she said.
Ron Follmer, owner of Mid-Nebraska Aggregate near Gibbon, was in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.
He reciprocated the appreciation for Adams County, but said labor, equipment maintenance, and supply and demand were all contributing factors to the increase.
“I do have to make a profit or I won’t be here,” he said.
He said delivering to county stockpiles would be helpful to suppliers like Mid-Nebraska because of convenience.
“A lot of that we can do in the off-season,” he said.
Demand always is high following a severe weather event.
“The stockpile deal, a lot of other counties have all kind of went to it,” he said. “If it’s there they have access to it. So it does help.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved a contract for $164,810 with Omaha Truck Center for a 2021 Western Star 4700SF complete dump truck. That truck would help Adams County’s own ability to haul gravel.
Right now the county has six dump trucks to use for winter use.
“None of those are capable of outfitting for additional gravel hauling, distributing across the county,” Miller said.
Omaha Truck Center also provided a bid for the same model, but just for a front frame extension cab and chassis at $122,466. To completely outfit the truck would take more time and money.
Miller said there is room in her budget for one truck, but not both.
Commissioner Dale Curtis asked if both trucks were on her wish list.
“My wish list would be that, but realisticly I don’t think this road and bridge committee would support that,” Miller said.
Commissioner Lee Hogan, who chairs the county road and bridge committee, said with the truck and tow trailer, Adams County would have the ability to stockpile gravel in the wintertime.
He said the consensus among road and bridge committee members was stockpiling gravel and doing its own spreading was probably a good thing for Adams County.
The county just needs to purchase the tow trailer.
“Right now we’re ready for gravel and we’ve got to have something here to get gravel on the roads,” Miller said.
