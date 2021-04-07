More than two years after flooding damaged Adams County roads, the county is receiving reimbursement from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program.
Major highways and bridges in Nebraska that are part of the federal highway system suffered widespread serious damage as a result of the flooding beginning March 12, 2019, and were in need of emergency or temporary repair and restoration.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to authorize the chairman’s signature to receive $39,273.56 for repairs on Holstein Avenue, one mile north of the Webster County line, due to flood damages.
Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller said water went over Holstein Avenue, removing about 6 inches of subgrade and the whole east shoulder area and foreslope.
The culvert was damaged, too.
That amount doesn’t include the entire cost of the subsequent culvert work.
“They only wanted us to extend the existing, and we redid it all,” Miller said.
Formally accepting that federal money was one of several roads-related items the county board voted on during its meeting.
The board also unanimously approved the chairman’s signature on the 2021 asphalt agreements with Werner Construction of Hastings, including addition of two miles on Southern Hills.
Bid specifications for asphalt projects originally included an Aug. 15 completion date.
“In discussion with Werner and the road and bridge committee, we are allowing them to go to Sept. 7,” Miller said.
The commissioners also unanimously approved the chairman’s signature on the county’s 2021 gravel contracts with Mid-Nebraska Aggregate and Deweese Sand and Gravel per the bid awards on March 16.
The commissioners also were scheduled to update the interlocal agreement with Clay County for maintenance responsibilities on the county line.
“Tom (Roemmich, Clay County highway superintendent) and I went through it together,” Miller said. “There’s no change to how we are currently doing it per our old interlocal agreement. It addresses who is doing what on the county line as far as miles of maintenance. If we’re doing anything more than surfacing on any section, such as a culvert replacement or bridge replacement, each county shares that 50-50 with materials.”
An amendment was proposed for the addition of utility permit issuance within each county’s respective maintenance miles.
However, Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss recommended not taking action because she hasn’t had an opportunity yet to review that agreement with a representative from the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Received the annual report of the Adams County Extension Office.
- Unanimously approved establishing fund 2580 for COVID American Rescue Plan monies.
- Unanimously approved appointing members to the selection committee to review proposals for the construction management at-risk contract for the Adams County Justice Center.
- Voted 5-0-1 to vacate the board’s decision from July 7, 2020, that was formalized on July 21 to vote in favor of Maxine Strasburg in an isolated land hearing, stating a 33-foot access road will be built on neighboring farm ground with 16 ½ feet on each neighbor’s property to access ground owned by Strasburg and the Ronald D. Strasburg Testamentary Trust. Josh Johnson, an attorney with Conway, Pauley and Johnson, said he would move to dismiss an existing petition and file a new affidavit with notice to the BNSF Railway for an easement. Board member Harold Johnson abstained.
- Unanimously approved Shaw Subdivision No. 4.
- Unanimously approved T and J Subdivision.
- Unanimously approved a resolution allowing for a temporary transfer of funds to the general fund for payment of Prochaska claims until bond money is received.
- Unanimously approved changes to Adams County committee assignments.
- Unanimously approved a renewal of county-controlled cemetery mowing services with Patty’s Lawn Care. The per-month for amounts are $66 for the Dutch Reform Cemetery, $79 for the Swedish Cemetery, $66 for the Morseville Cemetery, $66 for the Shiloh Cemetery and $66 for the Saxour Cemetery. The total of $343 per month represents a small increase.
